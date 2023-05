Nov. 10, 1937 - May 21, 2023

WILLMAR, Minn. - Ruby Douma, 85, Willmar, formerly Lake Lillian, Minn., died Sunday, May 21, in Rice Care Center.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 31, at First Reformed Church in Willmar. Pastor Rob Ford will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Tromso Cemetery near Lake Lillian.

Arrangements by K-M Funeral Home in Lake Lillian.