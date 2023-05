Jan. 2, 1938 - May 4, 2023

LITCHFIELD, Minn. - Rudolph R. “Rudy” Burgstaler, 85, Kimball, Minn., died Thursday, May 4, in Meeker Manor.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Johnson Hagglund Funeral and Cremation in Litchfield. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 13, at Ostmark Lutheran Church in Watkins, Minn. Interment will be in Ostmark/West Kingston Mission Cemetery in Watkins.

Arrangements by Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service.