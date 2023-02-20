Ruth Ann Henderson, age 67, of Willmar, passed away Saturday, February 18, at her residence.

A celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 25, at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home in Willmar. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at a later date at the New Ulm City Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com

Ruth Ann Henderson was born on November 28, 1955, in Wadena, Minnesota, the daughter of Howard and Marian (Nelson) Henderson. She grew up in Wadena, Willmar and Faribault. At the age of 13, Ruth became a Ward of the State of Minnesota and resided in group homes in Cambridge and Willmar. She enjoyed music and smiling at those she knew.

She is survived by seven siblings, Gordon (and Debra) Henderson of Litchfield, Herbert Henderson of New Ulm, Leon Henderson of New Ulm, Lola (and Denis) Simon of New Ulm, Dale (and Shirley) Henderson of Winthrop, Scott (and Kathy) Henderson of New Ulm and Grace (and Chuck) Bockhouse of Bowling Green, KY.; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one nephew, Jason Henderson.