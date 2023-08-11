Ruth Elaine Sweep, 59, of Dayton, Ohio, died on Thursday August 3rd at Kettering Health, Dayton Campus. A celebration of her life will be announced later. Ruth was born October 15, 1963, in Willmar MN, the daughter of Harley and Virginia (Freeman) Sweep. She grew up in the Willmar, Kandiyohi and Little Falls area. Ruth began her schooling at a small one room country schoolhouse. Ruth was proud to say that yes, she did walk over a mile, up hill, in the snow, both ways to attend school. After the schoolhouse closed, Ruth attended Kandiyohi and Willmar schools before graduating from Little Falls in 1981. After graduating Ruth moved back to Willmar and worked at Kentucky Fried Chicken until moving to Cincinnati, Ohio with her sister Patty in 1991. There Ruth worked at Pierre Foods for nearly 30 years until retiring for health reasons. Although Ruth had no children of her own, she became a second mom to Patty’s boys, Joshua and Jeremiah. Ruth also loved her furry family, especially her two cats, Dusty and CeeCee. Ruth also cherished her faith and loved sharing statements of her faith through her social media postings. Surviving are her siblings, Robbie (Robert Lewan) Marciniak of Myrtle Beach, SC, Terry (Jerry) Herschbach of Lakeland, FL, Patricia Nye of Dayton, OH, David (Debra) Sweep of Spicer MN, Dale Sweep of Spicer MN, Gerald (Eileen) Sweep of Willmar, MN, Sister in-laws Joyce and Sue. Along with many nieces and nephews. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, (siblings in infancy) Dean and Judy and recently, by her older brother Daniel. In lieu of memorials please donate to your local animal shelter.