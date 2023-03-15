Sandy Amdahl

Sandra “Sandy” R. Amdahl, age 75, of Atwater, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 9, at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Atwater. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, March 20, at the Peterson Brothers Atwater Funeral Home and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Atwater Area Help for Seniors or Bethlehem Lutheran Church are preferred. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Atwater Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com

Sandra was born on July 27, 1947, in Willmar, Minnesota, the daughter of George and Norma (Hjelle) Tangen. She grew up in New London, graduated from New London-Spicer High School in 1965 and attended the Willmar Vo-Tech nursing program. On November 16, 1968, Sandra was united in marriage to Donald Amdahl and they lived and farmed in the Atwater community. In 2019, they moved into Atwater. Sandra worked hard as a homemaker who loved to mow her lawn. She cherished the times around the pool with her children and their friends. She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church and was active with the quilting group and ladies aide. Sandra enjoyed making lefse, baking goodies, antiques, entertaining, playing slots at the area casinos, women’s coffee club, traveling, vacations and attending her grandchildren’s sporting events.

She is survived by her husband, Donald; two sons, Alan (and Dana) Amdahl of Albany and Darren (and Jennifer) Amdahl of Atwater; five grandchildren, Martha, Anders, Jaden, Ryan and Ashlyn; one sister, Jean (and Joel) Hartelt of Hutchinson; one brother-in-law, Bob Monson of New London and her special friend, Iila Nelson, besides other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Carol.