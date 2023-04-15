Sharon Larson, 84, of Willmar, died Friday, March 24, at CentraCare Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar.

Her memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 16, at the Church of St. Mary in Willmar with visitation one hour prior to the service. The service will also be live-streamed at https://www.ourlivingwater.org/sharonlarson.html. Interment will be in the Fairview Cemetery Columbarium. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar, www.hafh.org.

Sharon Rose Larson was born February 28, 1939, in Brainerd, Minnesota, the daughter of Arthur and Catherine (Belland) Martinetto. She grew up in Crosby, Minnesota, and graduated from Crosby High School in 1957. She attended St. Cloud State University, graduating with a degree in education. On August 26, 1961, she married Wayne Larson in Crosby and three children: Steven, Julie and David were born to their marriage. They made their home in the Twin Cities, where Wayne was attending law school. Sharon taught school in the Twin Cities for a few years before staying home to raise her children. In 1968, they moved to Willmar. Sharon worked as a paraprofessional for Willmar Public Schools for a few years and volunteered at Prairie Pothole Days for many years. She loved spending time with her family and was proud of her children and grandchildren.

Sharon is survived by her husband: Wayne Larson of Willmar; children: Julie Larson of Eden Prairie and David (Wendy) Larson of Springfield, VA; and grandchildren: Thomas Larson and Gerard Larson of Spokane, WA; and Anna Larson of Springfield, VA. Also surviving are siblings: Roberta (Jim) Karosich, John (Cheryl) Martinetto, Mary (Roger) Frame, Jim (Cheryl) Martinetto, Paul (Nancy) Martinetto, Carol (David) Klun, Peter (Su) Martinetto, and Susan Ross; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son: Steven in December 2017; and a sister: Jane Mays.