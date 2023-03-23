Sharon Niemeyer, 74, of Raymond, passed away from pancreatic cancer on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.

Her funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Raymond. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Visitation will be 3:00-6:00 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Sunday. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. John’s Lutheran Church for the stained glass project. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar.

Sharon Mae (Ulferts) Niemeyer was born August 22, 1948, in Willmar, Minnesota, the daughter of Ulfert “Ole” and Lena (Meyer) Ulferts. She grew up on a farm near Raymond, was baptized and confirmed at Bunde Christian Reformed Church, and graduated from Raymond High School in 1966. On June 16, 1967, she was united in marriage to Dale Niemeyer at Bunde Christian Reformed Church. Six weeks later, Dale left for Vietnam.

Sharon’s family was her most important part of her life; raising her children, being involved with her grandchildren, and having a great-grandchild. Her church family was also very important to her. She enjoyed Bible study with friends and working at church whenever needed. She taught Sunday school and served on the church council. She carried the American Legion Auxiliary flag in the Raymond Memorial Day parade for many years. She worked as a beautician for 40+ years.

Surviving Sharon are her husband of 57 years: Dale; three children: Shannon (Aaron) Ahrenholz of Clara City, Darin (Katie) Niemeyer of Raymond, and Sara (Ryan) Wagner of Coon Rapids; ten grandchildren: Landin, Grayson and Kaden Ahrenholz; Austin, Deserae (Kelvin), and Kaylee Niemeyer and Jack Boonstra; and Adelynn, Bennett and Caleb Wagner; and a great-grandchild: Aziel Gomez. Also survivng are her siblings: Wilma Boonstra of Raymond, Clifford (Jennith) Ulferts of Atwater, Ron Ulferts of Raymond, and Sandra (Stan) Wubben of Willmar; sister-in-law: Joan Ulferts of Austin, TX; as well as in-laws: Jan Schwitters of Willmar, Connie Niemeyer of Willmar, Larry and Jane Niemeyer of Clara City, Deb and Loren Stomberg of Sacred Heart, Dar and Brad Poppen of Clara City, and Carol Steffen of Raymond; many nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Ole and Lena; a brother: Melvin; a sister: Betty; sister-in-law: Betts Ulferts; brothers-in-law: Stan Boonstra, Paul Moss, David Niemeyer, Wayne Schwitters, Don Steffen (special uncle); and in-laws: Fred and Adeline Niemeyer.