Sharon R. Brogren (nee Harvey), age 86, of Willmar, passed away Friday afternoon, August 4, at Bethesda Grand in Willmar.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 11, at the First Covenant Church in Willmar. Interment will be at Cloverleaf Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the First Covenant Church, Covenant Women's Fund. Arrangements are entrusted to Peterson Brothers Funeral Home.

Sharon Roberta Brogren was born on June 2, 1937, in Moorhead, Minnesota, the daughter of Myron and Selma (Hegreberg) Harvey. She was six years old when the family moved to a farm near Glyndon. Her father passed away when she was eight years old and then the family moved to Willmar to live with her mother’s relation. Sharon graduated from Willmar High School in 1956. On July 17, 1959, Sharon was married to Marvin Brogren and they made their home in Willmar. Sharon worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company for over 34 years, retiring in 1990. She was a lifetime member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and Communication Workers. She was also a member of the Kandiyohi County Horticulture Society and the First Covenant Church.

Sharon enjoyed watching sports and following her granddaughters competing in swimming and track and field, flowers, gardening, baking, sewing, reading, jig saw puzzles and collecting Dickens Village.

She is survived by one son, Wayne (and Milissa) Brogren; two granddaughters, Ava Brogren and Cate Brogren; and three sisters-in-law, Beverly Harvey, Janice Harvey Boelter and Ruth Brogren, besides other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marvin in 2013; one sister, Dianne; and three brothers, Myron “Jerry”, Denis “Red” and Herbert “Herb” Harvey.