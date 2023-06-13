Oct. 1, 1951 - June 10, 2023

DULUTH, Minn. - Steve B. Dirks, 71, Olivia, Minn., died Saturday, June 10, in St. Mary’s Hospital.

Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Friday, June 16, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Olivia. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 17, at the church. The Rev. George Schmit will officiate. Interment will be in Olivia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Mary’s Catholic School in Bird Island, St. Aloysius Catholic Church or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service in Olivia.