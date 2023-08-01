Steven Dean Gunderson, 73, of Clara City, died Saturday, July 29th at his home. His funeral will be 11:00 am, Saturday, August 5th at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Clara City with visitation starting at 9:00 am at the church. Interment will be at a later date in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Clara City. www.hafh.org

Steven was born May 8, 1950, in Kenmare, North Dakota, the son of Harold and Joyce (Gustafson) Gunderson. He grew up in Portal where he graduated from Portal High School in 1968. While in high school, Steven held the state record for shot put until Jim Kleinsasser earned it in 1995. He served in the United States Army from 1968-1970 when he was Honorably Discharged. Following his discharge, he lived in Portal, Minot and Bowbells, while working for the Sioux Line Railroad Company as a mechanic. On July 30, 1972, he was united in marriage to Crystal Fassett and to this union two children, Aaron and Tyler, were born. After moving to Dunseith, he worked for Carquest and later at the plant in Dunseith as a maintenance man, taking early retirement because of health reasons.

After having his eye on a lady at a Chance meeting in Harwood, Steven married Bev Doesken on June 14, 2003 in Dunseith. They moved to Clara City, Minnesota in 2009.

He enjoyed going to Sturgis each year on his Harley Davidson, hunting, fishing, leather-work, and woodworking. He could fix or repair just about anything from vehicles to home remodeling projects.

Surviving are his wife, Bev; and their children and grandchildren, Aaron (Sarah) Gunderson of Fargo, Brooke (Gregg) LaHaye of Dallas, GA, Anthony (Chris) Sabia of Long Island, NY, and daughter-in-law, Vanessa Gunderson of West Fargo, 10 grandchildren, Elijah, Erika, Noah, Marta, and Mia Gunderson, Christian (Moriah) and Dylan Davis, Zachary, Joshua, and Rebecca LaHaye; three great grandchildren, Ryker, Cedar and Rowan Davis. Also surviving are his siblings, Diane Gunderson, Linda (Ken) Evenson and David Gunderson all of Portal, ND, and Barbara (Larry) Geiszler of Lexington, MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents, mothers and fathers-in-law, Alvin and Lavonne Doesken and Bill Irene Fassett, and son, Tyler.