Steven Victor Nelson, 75, of Black Hawk, SD, died April 1, 2023, in Black Hawk, SD.

Steven was born February 19, 1948, in Willmar, MN, to Roger and Mary (Hoglund) Nelson. He was a gifted craftsman and musician. He spent his life working on and restoring cars. He loved boating and camping with his family.

Steven is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jerrie; two sons; two daughters; five siblings; and eight grandchildren.

Steven was preceded in death by his parents, and one still born son.

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis, SD. Services will be livestreamed at www.kinkadefunerals.com.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.