Susan M. Lee

Susan Marie Lee, 71, of Winfield, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Sunrise Terrace Care Center in Winfield. A private graveside service and interment will be held at Winfield-Scott Township Cemetery.

Susan was born October 27, 1951 in Willmar, Minnesota, the daughter of Lawrence and Mildred (Forcier) Fuchs. She was united in marriage to James W. Lee on May 27, 1995 in Gatlinburg, TN. She graduated from Atwater High School in 1969 and from Normandale Community College in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Susan worked for Streb Construction until her retirement in 2018. She loved golfing, reading and gardening. She enjoyed attending coffee club and she loved her dogs dearly.

Susan will be deeply missed by her husband, Jim Lee of Winfield; step-son, James (Karla) Lee of Parkville, MO; step-daughter, Angie (Marc) Deras of Kearney, MO; grandchildren: Jacob, Jessica, Jayden and Josie; siblings: Bob (Bernadette) Fuchs of Pennock, MN; Gary (Judy) Fuchs of Hutchinson, MN; and Laurie (Bill) Miller of Pennock, MN; brother-in-law, Harlan Broers of Clara City, MN; and many loved nieces and nephews,

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Rita Broers and Kay Eisenbacher; and brother, Don “Butch” Gable.