Syrene Syverson, a much-loved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on Sunday February 12, 2023, in St Paul, MN. She was ninety-two years old, a fact that never ceased to amaze her. A celebration of her life will be held later this spring.

Syrene Eloise Syverson was born in 1930 to Edythe and Harold Tengwall. Her brother Buddy died in infancy. Her older brother, Howard, and Syrene were steadfast friends as they supported each other in the many chapters of their shared ninety years. After graduating from Kerkhoven High School, Syrene married Irving Syverson in 1948. Her father was not an initial fan of the match, but they told Harold they loved each other and wanted to spend their lives together even if he didn’t think it was a good idea. Irv and Syrene did exactly that for 42 years until Irv’s passing in 1990. They made their way in Rush City, Montevideo, St. James (where they started the St. James Free Church), and Kerkhoven. They settled in Willmar, where they raised three children, Gary, Sue, and Brad.

In addition to tending to her family, Syrene worked at Willmar Jr. High as a cook and library aide as well as helping at Irv’s Mid-State Realty. In her later years, she worked at Lake Region Bank where no mortgage closing was delayed on her watch even if she never understood “the computer.” Syrene was active in the Willmar Evangelical Covenant Church for many years. She showed her love by serving with the woman’s group, visiting those in need through the visitation team, and helping others as part of the deaconess group. She also delivered meals on wheels and shared her experience as a widow with others who lost their spouse. She was committed to visiting those who were not able to get out and she worked hard to stay connected with nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles on both her and Irv’s side. She cherished her grandchildren: Scott and Jay (Gary and Nancy); Jasen and Jenny (Sue) as well as Nicky, Abby, Alex, and Britta (Brad.) She was active in their lives as beloved donut-maker, dedicated domino and card game competitor, sports fan, and generous hugger (when permitted.) As great-grandchildren began to arrive, she took great joy in being able to hold and hug them as she marveled at the reach of her extended family.

Syrene is preceded in death by her beloved husband Irv; brothers Howard and Buddy; son Gary; son-in-law Chad; and grandson Nicky. She is survived by children, Sue, Brad along with Eric, and daughter-in-law Nancy; her grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews. Syrene was famous for making ham balls, sneaking peaks at presents, serving dinner promptly at 5:30 pm, not sharing her peeps, speaking her mind, dropping in to visit unannounced and loving her family and those who just needed it. She will be dearly missed by many, but the last donut has been made and all the peeps have been eaten. She’s home now with her best friend and husband Irv as well as Gary, Chad, Nicky, Howard, Buddy and her many fellow children of God.