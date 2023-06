Jan. 5, 1928 - June 28, 2023

BENSON, Minn. - Thomas Bouta, 95, Benson, formerly Clontarf, Minn., died Wednesday, June 28, in his home.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with parish prayers at 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 5, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Benson. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 6, at the church. Burial will be in St. Malachy Catholic Cemetery in Clontarf.

Arrangements by Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar, Minn.