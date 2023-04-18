Thomas Slagter

Thomas Mitchell Slagter, 63, of Roseland, died Sunday, April 16th at Bethesda Grand in Willmar. His visitation will be from 5-7:00 pm, Friday at Roseland Reformed Church. Private memorial service will be at the church with interment at the church cemetery. Arrangements are with West Central Cremation Services. www.hafh.org

Thomas Mitchell Slagter was born November 17, 1959, to Gerald “Bud” and Ethel (Hoekstra) Slagter in Willmar. He lived in Roseland shortly before he and his family moved to the farm north of Roseland. Tom was baptized and later confirmed at Roseland Reformed Church and was a lifelong member. He attended school in Danube. Tom loved watching the Denver Broncos, driving around in his car and spending time at his friend, Curt Swenson’s, farm. Tom worked numerous jobs throughout his life which included Max’s Bar and Grill, where he enjoyed working the most. He was a loving son, brother and friend.

Tom is survived by his mother, Ethel; brothers: Dean (Patricia), Jerry (Dawn), Joel (Lisa), Terry (Darla), and Dale (Sue); and sister, Jill (Bill) Albin. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bud, and nephew, Nicholas Slagter.