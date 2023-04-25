Tim Daniels

Timothy Mark Daniels, 63, of Willmar, passed away Sunday, April 23rd at his home. His celebration of life will be 11:00 am, Saturday, April 29th at Church of St. Mary in Willmar. Visitation will be from 4-7:00 pm, Friday at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar and continue one hour prior to his service at church. www.hafh.org

Timothy Mark Daniels was born July 18, 1959, in Slayton to Leonard and Elizabeth (Schumm) Daniels. Tim attended Slayton Public Schools, graduating in 1978. In high school he participated in track, football and student council. He was voted Student Council President, Football MVP and all conference in his senior year. After high school, Tim attended Willmar Vo-Tech 1978 -1980. Where he was also involved in student council, graduating with an associate’s degree in Marketing Management.

Tim married his best friend and love of his life, Patricia Carlson, on September 26, 1981. They made their home in Willmar, MN. They have two beautiful daughters, Erin and Kristen.

Tim loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed camping and fishing, especially at the lake farm, and biking, hiking and gardening in the summer. Pheasant hunting, ice fishing, cross country skiing and curling in the fall and winter. He started a new hobby after he retired working with stained glass. Tim was a member of the Glacial Ridge Curling Club and Willmar Nordic Ski Club. Tim loved fixing things and helping others. He worked as maintenance supervisor from 1980-2002 at Willow Run Apartments. In 1986, Tim and Patti took on a second job as property managers for the Regency Condos working there until 2015.

In 2002, Tim was hired as the building and grounds director for the newly constructed Kandiyohi County Family Area YMCA. Tim loved his job at the YMCA where he took on other responsibilites, besides maintenance. He started the Day Camp Garden in 2003. He loved working with the kids, teaching them how to grow food, eat healthy, stay active, and give back to the community. Tim also loved teaching a spin class. He loved music, Classic Rock and the Blues were his favorite. Tim retired in October 2021.

Tim is survived by his loving wife, Patti; daughters: Erin (and Clint) Kelly of Spicer and Kristen (and David) Ziemer of Medford, OR; granddaughters, Norah and Isla Kelly; mother, Betty Daniels; and siblings: Debra (and Dennis) Appel, Susan (and Les) Speckmier, Doug (and Jane Olsen) Daniels, Joan (and Loren) Olson and Becky (and Brian) Taylor; and many other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard, brother, Lee Daniels and mother and father-in-law, Irma and Wayne Carlson, along with other loved ones.