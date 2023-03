Aug. 1, 1967 - March 25, 2023

BIG PINEY, Wyo. - Timothy Lundquist, 55, Willmar, Minn., died Saturday, March 25, in Big Piney.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at Assembly of God in Willmar. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a celebration of life at 1 p.m., Monday, April 3, at the church. Burial will be in Clover Leaf Cemetery in Willmar.

Arrangements by Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.