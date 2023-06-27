May 28, 1934 - June 24, 2023

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. - Ursula “Toots” Amberg, 89, Olivia, Minn., died Saturday, June 24, in Garnette Gardens.

Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Friday, June 30, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Olivia. The Rev. Joe Steinbeisser will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the church.

Arrangements by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service in Olivia.