Valerie Spieker found her path from this earthly home on July 9, 2023, and was promptly met at Heaven’s gate by her favorite animal companions Cooper, Abby, Sophie Jo, Gypsy and the spirits of more dogs and cats than you can imagine. She was born on July 27, 1955, in the small town of Winton, right outside of Ely, Minnesota to Bill (William) and Jean Kosorok (Mikolich). She attended school in Ely and spent one year at Vermilion Community College (where she met her forever best friend and husband Terry) before completing a three-year Nursing program at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth. After their marriage they moved to Willmar, Minnesota where she worked at the Willmar Regional Treatment Center as a Psychiatric Nurse, spending all but two years dedicating her time to the Adolescent Treatment Program. After her retirement in 2010, Val and Terry made their way to Hovland, Minnesota to their retirement home that they had been building together for over ten years.

Their 46-year marriage brought two beautiful children, Casey and Bill (William) and with them they were presented four loveable grandchildren (Colton, Hadley and Reese of Bismarck, ND and Sloan of Phoenix, AZ). Her children and grandchildren were the center of her universe (to be shared a little bit with her dogs, stray cats, deer, birds…..you get the idea).

Val was always known for her level of commitment, compassion and caring nature. Her role as an R.N. touched the lives of so many kids, coworkers and friends. Even after retiring, she spent several years in housekeeping at Naniboujou Lodge and was always appreciated for her attention to detail and ability to bring positivity and joy to all those around her.

As you probably figured out by now, Val was a friend to all animals (and a few birds) and particularly supportive of animal rescue organizations. She absolutely adored our first rescue dog Abby even though our time together was short. Our current rescue Bella is the Queen of our home even though it took a while to train the Wisconsin out of her (she was from Ashland). She never missed the opportunity to feed and provide love and comfort to a stray animal.

Val was preceded in death by her father William (Bill), brother-in-law Darren, brother-in-law Jon and brother-in-law Allan. She is survived by her husband Terry, two children, Casey and Bill (and four very cute grandchildren), her Mother Jean, and three sisters Veronica, Roxanne and Billie Jo.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to PO Box 213 Hovland, MN 55606, which will be divided between several pet rescue organizations. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date.