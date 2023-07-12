Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Valerie Spieker

July 12, 2023

Valerie Spieker found her path from this earthly home on July 9, 2023, and was  promptly met at Heaven’s gate by her favorite animal companions Cooper, Abby,  Sophie Jo, Gypsy and the spirits of more dogs and cats than you can imagine. She  was born on July 27, 1955, in the small town of Winton, right outside of Ely,  Minnesota to Bill (William) and Jean Kosorok (Mikolich). She attended school in  Ely and spent one year at Vermilion Community College (where she met her  forever best friend and husband Terry) before completing a three-year Nursing  program at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth. After their marriage they moved to  Willmar, Minnesota where she worked at the Willmar Regional Treatment Center  as a Psychiatric Nurse, spending all but two years dedicating her time to the  Adolescent Treatment Program. After her retirement in 2010, Val and Terry made  their way to Hovland, Minnesota to their retirement home that they had been  building together for over ten years.

Their 46-year marriage brought two beautiful children, Casey and Bill (William)  and with them they were presented four loveable grandchildren (Colton, Hadley  and Reese of Bismarck, ND and Sloan of Phoenix, AZ). Her children and  grandchildren were the center of her universe (to be shared a little bit with her  dogs, stray cats, deer, birds…..you get the idea).

Val was always known for her level of commitment, compassion and caring  nature. Her role as an R.N. touched the lives of so many kids, coworkers and  friends. Even after retiring, she spent several years in housekeeping at  Naniboujou Lodge and was always appreciated for her attention to detail and  ability to bring positivity and joy to all those around her.

As you probably figured out by now, Val was a friend to all animals (and a few  birds) and particularly supportive of animal rescue organizations. She absolutely  adored our first rescue dog Abby even though our time together was short. Our  current rescue Bella is the Queen of our home even though it took a while to train  the Wisconsin out of her (she was from Ashland). She never missed the  opportunity to feed and provide love and comfort to a stray animal.

Val was preceded in death by her father William (Bill), brother-in-law Darren,  brother-in-law Jon and brother-in-law Allan. She is survived by her husband Terry,  two children, Casey and Bill (and four very cute grandchildren), her Mother Jean,  and three sisters Veronica, Roxanne and Billie Jo.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to PO Box 213 Hovland, MN 55606,  which will be divided between several pet rescue organizations. A celebration of  her life will be scheduled at a later date.

