Feb. 16, 1939 - Aug. 6, 2023

WILLMAR, Minn. - Verla Enestvedt, 84, Willmar, Minn., died Sunday, Aug. 6, in Bethesda Grand.

Visitation will be from 3-6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at Opdal Church near Sacred Heart, Minn. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 12, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Sacred Heart. Burial will be Saturday in Opdal Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the church.

Arrangements by Sunset Funeral Association.