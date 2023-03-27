Verna A. Anderson

Verma A. Anderson, 88, of Maple Grove, MN, formerly of Willmar and Lake Lillian, passed away on March 26, 2023, at Silver Creek on Main Senior Living in Maple Grove, MN. There will be a visitation from 5-7:00 pm, Thursday, March 30th at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. Interment will be at 11:00 am, Friday, March 31st at Lake Lillian Community Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar, MN. www.hafh.org

Verna was born on August 10, 1934, in Sleepy Eye, MN, the daughter of Joseph and Viola (Zander) Braun. She was the youngest of five children. She attended school in Sleepy Eye and later in Olivia. Verna spent most of her adult life living on their farm in rural Lake Lillian. She spent two years living at Bethesda Grand in Willmar before moving to Maple Grove to be close to family.

On January 31, 1951, she was united in marriage to Bernard Anderson in Olivia. After a short time living on her family farm near Olivia and then in Willmar, Verna and Bernard moved to rural Lake Lillian.

She enjoyed seeing and visiting with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Verna enjoyed classic country music, fishing, working in her garden, and immensely enjoyed traveling the western United States with her husband Bernard where they visited many of the national parks. They cherished the winters they spent in Arizona following retirement.

Verna is survived by her three children: Linda (and Jim) Albers of Aitkin; Chuck (and Dawn) Anderson of Waseca; and Keith (and Verna) Anderson of Maple Grove; 11 grandchildren: Matthew, Benjamin, Shelley, Cameron, Kelsey, Ellie, Joseph, Carrie, Erin, Mya, and Noah; and many great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Bernard in 2016; sisters, Veronica and Loretta; Brothers, Wilbur and Joseph Jr.; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Blessed be her memory.