Vernice Johnson, 95, of Kerkhoven, died Monday, July 17, at his home. His funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 21, at Salem Covenant Church near Pennock with interment in the church cemetery.

Vernice Ardell Johnson was born on May 11, 1928, to Wallace and Mabel (Halverson) Johnson. He was baptized and later confirmed at Salem Covenant Church. He grew up on a farm north of Pennock and attended a country school for seven years and one year in Kerkhoven. He was united in marriage to Grace Engstrom on August 28, 1948, at Salem Covenant Church. They were happily married for one month shy of 75 years. The couple dairy farmed in Kandiyohi County and after retirement he continued to drive tractor until he was 90 years old.

He was very active in church taking various roles of usher, deacon, Sunday School superintendent, and trustee. He was a faithful father and Christian role model to his five children extending down to his great grandchildren. He loved his family and was always a man of his word. Fishing with family in northern Minnesota and Canada was his favorite hobby. For many years, he and Grace spent their winters in Texas. After he retired, he enjoyed visiting with friends twice daily at Sherrie’s Café in Kerkhoven.

Vernice is survived by his wife, Grace; children: Vernell (Diann) Johnson, Ron (Karen) Johnson, Karen (Dan) Riley, Larry (Paulette) Johnson, and Jayne (Todd) Van Zee; 18 grandchildren; and 35 great grandchildren. Also surviving are his brother, Harry; many nieces and nephews; and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Eldon Johnson.

The family of Vernice Johnson would like to thank everyone for the many expressions of kindness, support, and love you have shown us during our time of loss. Your thoughtfulness has been a comforting blessing to each of us.