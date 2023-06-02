Vicki Ditterich

Victoria “Vicki” L. Ditterich, age 68, of Willmar, passed away Saturday evening, May 27, at her residence in Willmar.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by a celebration of life service at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7, at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home in Willmar. Private interment will be held at St. Luke’s Lutheran Cemetery near Wood Lake at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com

Vicki was born on December 30, 1954, in Granite Falls, Minnesota, the daughter of Wallace and Marilyn (Anderson) Schlemmer. She grew up on the family farm near Wood Lake, was baptized and confirmed at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church and graduated from Wood Lake High School in 1972. On February 2, 1974, Vicki was married to Randy Jeseritz. They lived in Granite Falls and were blessed with two daughters, Nicole and Tanya. On September 9, 1984, Vicki was married to Paul Ditterich and were blessed with two sons, Darin and Troy. They lived in Granite Falls and together owned and operated Paul’s Copper Kettle before moving to Willmar. In Willmar, she worked as a waitress at the Fireside Supper Club and the Elk’s Lounge, prior to managing the Cenex Travel Plaza. Vicki enjoyed bowling, music, puzzles, collecting thrifty items and visiting the area casinos. She loved keeping in touch with family and friends via telephone and was always quick to share her thoughts and opinions to those she was close to.

She is survived by her children, Nicole (and Tom) Balko of Redwood Falls, Tanya Jeseritz of Granite Falls, Darin (and Becky) Ditterich of Olivia and Troy Ditterich of Willmar; grandchildren, Mckenzie, Tori, Madison, John, Brad, Nolan, and Jack, and great grandchildren, Jordan and Mazie. Also surviving is one sister, Pam (and Gary) McDougall of Willmar and two brothers, Todd Schlemmer of Texas and Kirk (and Teri) Schlemmer of Wood Lake, besides other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.