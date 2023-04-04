Violet Werder, age 103, of Willmar, passed away Saturday, April 1, at the CentraCare Sophia House in Willmar.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, April 7, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Willmar. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will be at Cloverleaf Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com

Violet Minnie Bertha (Ehrreich) Werder was born to Carl and Selma (Kremin) Ehrreich in Marshall, Minnesota, on April 21, 1919, the oldest of five children. The family later moved to Willmar, Minnesota, where Violet later met Melvin Werder and subsequently married him on April 20, 1941, at Redeemer Lutheran Church. They were blessed with eight children through 71 years of marriage and enjoyed many years of family time at their cabin on Lake Florida and at their camper at the Olde Mill on Green Lake. Violet would be 104 on April 21, 2023.

Violet has always loved music, playing the guitar, piano and organ. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, sewing and crafting. She was a charter member and lifelong active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. Violet always lit up around children of all ages and she especially loved babies. Her positive outlook and sunny disposition infected all who came in contact with her, and it was fitting that one of her favorite songs was “You are my Sunshine”.

Violet is survived by her eight children, Pat (& Dave) Becker of Sun Prairie, WI., Bette (& Darrel) Seabaugh of Jackson, MO., Carol Werder of Nokomis, FL., Judy (& Barry) Sargent of Sturgeon Bay, WI., Jim (& Cindy) Werder of Willmar; Jerry (& Michele) Werder of Park Rapids, Ron (& Beverly) of Willmar; and Jon (& Amy) Werder of Ramsey; 22 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her brother, Don Ehrreich of Copperopolis, CA., and sister-in-law, Joey Werder of Willmar, besides many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Melvin, on November 9, 2012, an infant son, Douglas; son-in-law, Les Foster; brother, Darwin and sisters, Ardene and Delna.