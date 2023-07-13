Virginia Agre

Virginia (Gini) Hope Agre was born July 16, 1939, the Daughter of Harold and Verna (Anderson) Beavers in Granite Falls, MN. She attended and graduated from Belview School. She worked at Charles Olson and Sons and retired from IBM.

Virginia was united in marriage to Kenneth Agre on May 24, 1958. Their union was blessed with four children: Kari, Kathy, Kevin, and Kimberly.

Virginia passed away peacefully on July 10, 2023, at Rennes Health in Appleton, WI. She was 83 years of age.

She is survived by her children: Kathy, of Appleton, WI, Kevin, of Kaukauna, WI, Kimberly, of Appleton, WI. Grandchildren: Shawn (Breanna) O’Brien, Heath Gray (Chantele Parkin), Ashlie St. John, Brittany Agre (Josh Hoffmann), Chris Agre, Lindsey McGraw. Great Grandsons: Riley St. John, Nolan O’Brien. Ken Agre, Sisters: Janice Omtvedt, Marge Piehl, and extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her Daughter, Kari McGraw, Grandson, Matthew McGraw, Son-in-law, Roger McGraw, her parents, Brothers: Roger and Charles Beavers, and Niece, Marit Ziadi.

She will be remembered for her amazing cooking and baking, and her love for her Family, the Minnesota Vikings, and butterflies.

An intimate gathering for immediate Family has taken place, as Mom did not want a funeral.

A special thank you to the caregivers at Rennes Health and Compassus Hospice for the care given to our Mom.

Rest Peacefully, Mom

“But when tomorrow starts without me

Please try to understand

That an angel came and called my name

And took me by the hand.”

- David Romano