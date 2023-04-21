Oct. 23, 1934 - April 19, 2023

WILLMAR, Minn. - Vivian Marcus, 88, Willmar, Minn., died Wednesday, April 19, in Bethesda Grand.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 21, at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. Interment will be 9 a.m. Saturday, April 22, in Fairview Cemetery in Willmar. Visitation continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday at Rock of Life CRC in Willmar. Memorials are preferred to Rock of Life CRC Building Fund.

Arrangements by Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.