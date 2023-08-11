Wayne M. Norstedt, 84 of New London-Spicer, died Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at his home in Spicer.

A memorial service will be 12:00 pm Monday, August 14, 2023 at Peace Lutheran Church in New London.

Services will be live streamed at: https://youtube.com/@PeaceLutheranChurchNL.

Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service. Burial will be in Lebanon Cemetery in New London. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. www.hafh.org

Wayne M. Norstedt was born on April 28, 1939 in New London, the son of Edwin and Myrtle (Lindahl) Norstedt. He was baptized and confirmed at Lebanon Lutheran Church. He grew up in New London and attended Old Gray grade school and high school. On August 28, 1965, Wayne was united in marriage to Kathleen Wiener at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Belgrade. This union was blessed with three sons and a daughter. They made their home in New London where he worked at the New London Creamery and later Sibley State Park, retiring in 1993 due to his health. In 1995, he was blessed as a recipient of a new heart. They moved to Spicer in 2018.

Wayne was a member of Peace Lutheran Church where he served as an usher. He enjoyed woodworking, playing accordion, feeding and watching the birds, gardening, working in the yard and spending time with family.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 57 years, Kathy; children, Brian (Julie) Norstedt, Jon (Sherry) Norstedt, David (Carmen) Norstedt, and Jennifer (Nathan) Hauser; son-in-law, Luke (Nikki) Heimer; 13 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Ardella Gassler and Jeanette Torgerson; nephew, Bruce Kleidon and niece, Lori Townsend.