Oct. 24, 1935 - April 13, 2023

OLIVIA, Minn. - William “Bill” Gass Jr., 87, Bird Island, Minn., died Thursday, April 13, in Olivia Hospital.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Monday, April 24, at Dirks-Blem Funeral Home in Olivia. Visitation will continue from 12:15-1:15 p.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:15, Tuesday, April 25, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bird Island. The Rev. George Schmit will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

