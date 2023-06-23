William “Billy” French, age 87, of Lake Lillian, MN passed away surrounded by his family at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, June 28, at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Our Lady of the Lakes in Spicer with Rev. Steve Verhelst as celebrant. Burial with military honors by the Bird Island and Olivia American Legion and V.F.W. will be at Community Cemetery in Lake Lillian. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 27 from 5 to 8 p.m. at K-M Funeral Home in Lake Lillian and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.

William “Billy” Donald French was born on August 22, 1935 in Wheaton, Minnesota. He was the son of William French, Sr. and Alice (Kemp) French. Billy graduated from Bird Island High School in May of 1953. He entered active military service in the United States Army in 1958 and served his country for three years and received an honorable discharge. He was an active member of his local American Legion Post. On August 7, 1971, Billy was united in marriage to Mary (Plzak) Macik at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Lake Lillian, Minnesota. They shared a life of raising children, a lot of love, and almost 52 years of marriage together. Billy enjoyed being a farmer; working on his and Mary’s farm, and as a farm hand for Howard Flann and other local farmers. He also raised cattle, chickens, and goats. He spent 42 years as the custodian at the Lake Lillian and BOLD Schools. Through his time at the school he began doing ceramics which he introduced to Mary and they had a shop out of their home for 14 years where they hosted many classes.

In Billy’s spare time, he enjoyed gardening and sharing his produce with others. He rarely missed a grandchild’s sporting event or lunch with the “guys.” He kept busy by going to the cabin to fish, making hook rugs, and collecting coins, figurines, lake maps, and mounted animals and fish. When he wasn’t on the move, he liked to watch All Star Wrestling, Gun Smoke, Days of Our Lives, and The Bold and the Beautiful. Anytime that he could spend time with family and friends brought him much joy, and the memories that were made will be cherished.

Billy is survived by his wife, Mary; stepchildren, Dale Macik and Linda (Mike) Kutzke; step-grandchildren: Cammi (Dean) Kruse, Greg (Gina) Macik, Jade Kutzke (Taylor Braun), and Kayla (Dillon) Gratz; step-great-grandchildren: Dustin Kruse, Dylan Kruse, Myles Macik, Liam Macik, and Joren Macik; brothers and sisters-in-law: Robert (Audrey) French, Marvin French, Jim (Nancy) French, Rosie Kiecker, and JoAnn Schultz; nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends. Billy was preceded in death by his stepson, Cecil Macik; his parents; his parents-in-law; and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Blessed Be His Memory K-M Funeral Home, Lake Lillian, MN (320) 664-4722 www.dirksblem.com