William Hawkinson

William “Bill” Todd Hawkinson, 62, of Kandiyohi, died Wednesday, August 9th at CentraCare Willmar Care Center. His memorial service will be at 2:00 pm, Sunday, August 27th at Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Kandiyohi with visitation one hour prior to his service. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar, www.hafh.org

William Todd Hawkinson was born to Marvin and Helen (Greenfield) Hawkinson on March 18, 1961, in Willmar. He was baptized and later confirmed in 1976 at Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Kandiyohi. He attended Whittier Elementary School in Kandiyohi before graduating from Willmar High School with the Class of 1979. Bill grew up with great friends which he stayed close with his entire life. After high school, he continued his education at Willmar Vo-Tech where he received a degree in drafting in 1982. Bill spent three years at Iverson Engineering as a draftsman before joining Willmar Municipal Utilities, where he continued to work for 33 years, retiring as a Construction Engineer. Bill enjoyed where he worked and the friendships he made with his co-workers. He was active at the church and was part of the Ebenezer Cemetery Board for many years. Bill also enjoyed golfing, fishing, painting and playing softball, which he did for 20 years with his Home State Bank team, later Dahlberg Trailer. He loved spending time with his family, friends, and his many dogs.

Bill is survived by his siblings: Jim (Mary) Hawkinson of Breezy Point, Marcia (Gary) Holt of North Mankato, and Brad (Kris) Hawkinson of Enumclaw, WA; he is also survived by nieces, nephews: Molly Hawkinson, Heidi Hawkinson and Charlie Hawkinson; Hannah Grap, Jacob Holt and Rebekah Sands as well as his friends and his loving dog, Bailey.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his niece, Jennifer Hawkinson.