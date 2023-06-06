Zandra C. Davenport, age 52, of Atwater, passed away Monday afternoon, May 29, at the U of M Fairview Hospital in Minneapolis following complications of liver disease.

Celebration of life will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, at the Spicer American Legion. Interment will be at a later date at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home in Willmar.

Zandra Chriss Davenport was born on September 11, 1970, in Mission Hills, California, the daughter of Hilton and Nancy (Hopper) Hazel. She grew up and received her education in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and later attended business college.

Zandra was employed for many years by United Health Group as a Subject Matter Expert. She owned and operated a cake decorating business. On May 16, 2020, Zandra was united in marriage to Garylee Davenport and they made their home in Atwater.

Zandra has been very active in the American Legion Auxiliary, serving as the 8th District President for multiple terms. She was also very active with the American Legion Riders, serving as Post #109 Director and the 8th District Director for many years. She also served as the American Legion Auxiliary Membership Director for the Department of Minnesota. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening, decorating cakes, riding motorcycle and just being outdoors. Zandra was blessed to be active in all her grandchildren’s lives.

She is survived by her husband, Garylee of Atwater; her mother, Nancy Hopper of Two Harbors; three children, Shelby (and Lee) Wiita, Chrisstie (and Jim) Dellinger and Thomas Kessler, all of Two Harbors; one sister, Renee (and Robert) Bell of Oklahoma City, OK.; three step-children, Jared (and Rebecca) Marquardt of Sartell, Sheri (and James) Torborg of Sartell and Misty Marquardt of Sauk Rapids; and eleven grandchildren, besides many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father.