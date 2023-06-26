American Opinion: Can Doug Burgum save the Republican Party from Donald Trump?

Lots of people have been scratching their heads since Doug Burgum jumped into the presidential nomination contest in a crowded field towered over by a seemingly invincible Donald Trump.

Polls show Trump far ahead of his rivals even though a jury in a civil trial concluded that he sexually assaulted a woman. Even though Trump has been indicted for false business records involving hush money paid to a porn film actress. Even though Trump has been indicted for purloining hundreds of classified documents, including nuclear secrets.

American Opinion

More American Opinion







Republicans seem determined to nominate Trump, a deeply damaged, fatally flawed candidate who has been a disaster for the party despite his fluke electoral college victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Given all of that, why is Burgum entering the race? He’s hardly a MAGA acolyte, eager to join in the culture war battles that have so captivated Republican voters.

We can’t claim to know why Burgum is running against such daunting odds. But we have our fervent hopes.

ADVERTISEMENT

We hope Burgum’s candidacy will catch fire with its message of common-sense conservatism and his focus on the pocketbook issues that affect voters’ daily lives.

We know this: If Trump is the GOP nominee in 2024 the party will be heading for yet another loss and will risk becoming a party that can’t win mainstream support. Trump is formidable in a GOP primary, but can’t win a general election.

Lots of people have speculated that Burgum’s goal in running is to come away with a cabinet post in a Republican administration. But we have a hard time imagining Burgum picturing himself as secretary of agriculture or commerce.

Others have suggested that Burgum is trying to raise his national profile, that this race might be a way to introduce himself to the national electorate to set the stage for a future run.

That’s possible. Whatever the reason, we’re certain this isn’t a lark for Burgum. He hasn’t entered this race lightly.

He seems to sincerely believe, despite the doubters, despite the discouraging early poll numbers, despite the jokes about “Doug who?” that he can do what few believe he can do and pull off an upset win.

It’s worth noting that after he announced his candidacy in Fargo, Burgum traveled to campaign in Iowa, where one of his first stops was the “Field of Dreams” baseball diamond, where the 1989 movie was filmed.

The main character of the movie, played by Kevin Costner, became obsessed with a mantra: “If you build it, they will come.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But will voters flock in time to Burgum? Will he be able to persuade Republican voters to look past Trump and return to the party’s Reagan roots?

Burgum has an impressive record in business, famously taking Great Plains Software from a tiny startup to a $1.1 billion acquisition by Microsoft, among other accomplishments. And, as he has reminded everyone, he entered the governor’s race as a long-shot, then ended up winning by a landslide margin.

But has he finally set a goal for himself that he can’t reach? Burgum will have to do something to break through the pack, which won’t be easy, especially since he won’t criticize Trump.

Still, Trump’s aura of invincibility in the primary is more fragile than it seems. It could very well crumble. Many voters are desperate for an alternative to Trump — and President Biden in the general election.

Can someone like Doug Burgum come in and save the day? We certainly hope so.