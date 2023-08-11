Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 11, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on Bidenomics.
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Dick Wright . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .
More Cartoonists' Opinions:
Editorial cartoonist Christopher Weyant draws on the coming end of summer.
Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on the current nasty political climate.
Editorial cartoonist Rivers draws on the arrival of September and the NFL season.
Editorial cartoonist Jeff Koterba draws on the live stream match between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.
Cartoonist Pat Bagley draws on the threat of Vladimar Putin.
Editorial cartoonist Rivers draws on Mike Pence's presidential aspirations.
Editorial cartoon Jeff Koterba draws on the status of the U.S. recession.
Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on the Hunter Biden investigation.
This Froma Harrop commentary explores the balance between privacy concerns and public safety, discussing the effectiveness of surveillance cameras in crime prevention and apprehension of criminals, ultimately advocating for regulated surveillance to enhance safety.
Amid a severe drought affecting the Midwest, the commentary highlights the need for increased public funding in agricultural research and development through initiatives like the Farm Bill to ensure the resilience of farmers and the availability of affordable food supplies in the face of escalating climate challenges.
"We are charged with being God’s ambassadors in a world that is rife with opportunity to serve our neighbors, both in the big and small."
This America Opinion editorial reflects a nostalgic lament for the bygone era of the Big Ten conference when it embodied its name, fostering strong regional ties, traditional rivalries, and a focus on student-athletes, contrasting it with the present landscape of expansion, commercialization, and national TV-driven priorities.
Katie Pinke's reprieve from a hectic summer showed up when she wasn't planning it.
Collumnist Froma Harrop scrutinizes the Kennedy family's celebrated reputation, citing nepotism, controversial conduct, and conspiracy theories, spotlighting Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s contentious behavior and other family members' deficiencies.
The commentary discusses the connection between climate change and migration, highlighting the complexities of the issue and advocating for a polycentric approach involving diverse local organizations and individuals to address the challenges posed by climate migration.
American Opinion: Rx for mental health care: Gillibrand plan to improve Medicaid is much needed to help people in distress
From the editorial, "Only concerted care — well-designed, well-executed systems connecting people and institutions from the private and public sectors, and all layers of government, working with one another — can rescue desperate people from the demons in their heads."
Addressing rising crime rates and controversial prosecutorial approaches, columnist Cal Thomas suggests employing deterrent measures like displaying warning signs and enacting legislation to safeguard businesses, while questioning the state of societal morality and its implications for public safety.
From the editorial: " 'Every person we keep from coming back into the system means one less victim and less investment in resources. Corrections is very expensive.'”
ADVERTISEMENT