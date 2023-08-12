Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 12, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Hawaii wildfires.
This cartoon is the opinion of cartoonist Dave Granlund. Send feedback to: <a href="mailto:cartoons@wctrib.com?subject=Cartoon Feedback">cartoons@wctrib.com</a>.
Spencer Cox, chairman of the National Governors Association, advocates for "healthy conflict" in addressing toxic arguments and personal attacks that hinder productive disagreements, emphasizing the need to focus on substantive issues rather than resorting to ad hominem attacks to promote understanding and unity in a divided society.
Participating in life, and your community, means staying informed.
