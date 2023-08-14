Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Cartoons

Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 14, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Kevin Siers draws the global warming of earth.

Kevin Siers / Cagle Cartoons
By Kevin Siers / Cagle Cartoons
Today at 1:34 PM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Kevin Siers . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

Editorial cartoon for Aug. 14, 2023
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 14, 2023
Editorial cartoonist John Cole draws on the wait for the next indictment involving Donald Trump.
9h ago
By  John Cole / Cagle Cartoons
Bonus Editorial cartoon Hawaii fires for Aug. 12, 0223.jpg
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 12, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Hawaii wildfires.
2d ago
By  Dave Granlund
081223.op.wct.toon1.DuhSantis
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 12, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plant draws on Ron DeSantis' plan for America.
2d ago
By  Bruce Plante
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 11, 2023
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 11, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on Bidenomics.
3d ago
By  Dick Wright
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 11, 2023
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 11, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Christopher Weyant draws on the coming end of summer.
3d ago
By  Christopher Weyant
081023.op.wct.toon2.presidents' kids profiting.jpg
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 10, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
4d ago
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 10, 2023
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 10, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on the current nasty political climate.
4d ago
By  Dick Wright / Cagle Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 9, 2023
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 9, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
4d ago
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 9, 2023
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 9, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Rivers draws on the arrival of September and the NFL season.
5d ago
By  Rivers / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 8, 2023
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 8, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Jeff Koterba draws on the live stream match between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.
6d ago
Los Angeles city workers hold a rally in protest over labor negotiations, in Los Angeles
Susan Estrich: The wage gap in our United States
Columnist Susan Estrich writes on New Zealand's new legislation requires businesses to report gender pay gaps to promote workplace equity, in contrast to the widening wage gap in the United States.
1h ago
By  Susan Estrich
Abortion rights protestors
Susan Estrich: Abortion on the ballot in 2024
The recent Supreme Court decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization overturning Roe v. Wade has ignited a significant political shift, evident in Ohio's rejection of a measure aimed at impeding abortion rights amendments and in the broader trend of abortion-related issues driving voter engagement, potentially impacting the 2024 elections.
1h ago
By  Susan Estrich
Election Workers
Tracy Adair: Increased security a must for nation's election workers
Amid rising threats, election workers' safety and security urgently demand increased attention and funding to safeguard the integrity of the democratic process.
2h ago
By  Tracy Adair / The Fulcrum
FILE PHOTO: Biden's tough sell in Pennsylvania: green energy to union workers
Columns
Commentary: Inflation Reduction Act helped make America healthier
The Inflation Reduction Act effectively decreased inflation, lowered energy costs, and improved healthcare affordability, contributing to a healthier economy in the US.
5h ago
By  Jamie DeMarco and Vincent DaMarco / The Baltimore Sun
5ebfabd029251ba736d962aa87ddbd20.jpg
Minnesota Opinion: A plea to put guns away responsibly
So far this year, accidental shootings by children have killed 85 people nationwide and injured another 159. No one should ever leave a loaded firearm in a place where a child could find it. Never.
8h ago
By  Rochester Post Bulletin Editorial Board
A close up of the inside of a summer squash plant.
Finding new recipes before the squash squashes me
Just a few squash plants was all Jenny Schlecht wanted. But somehow, those few plants morphed into a non-stop factory of yellow squash.
9h ago
By  Jenny Schlecht
090121.op.wct.AmericanOpinion.AfghanPartners.02.jpg
Cal Thomas: The Afghanistan withdrawal re-examined
Rep. Darrell Issa held a forum where parents of service members killed during the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal criticized the Biden administration for insensitivity and a lack of information, while also questioning the accountability of military and civilian leadership, raising concerns about lies, incomplete reports, and disrespectful handling of the situation.
2d ago
By  Cal Thomas
U.S. President Joe Biden travels to Utah
Solomon D. Stevens: Finding a path to healthy conflict
Spencer Cox, chairman of the National Governors Association, advocates for "healthy conflict" in addressing toxic arguments and personal attacks that hinder productive disagreements, emphasizing the need to focus on substantive issues rather than resorting to ad hominem attacks to promote understanding and unity in a divided society.
2d ago
By  Solomon D. Stevens / Tribune News Service
Editorial cartoon - An eagle divided
Minnesota Opinion: News avoidance doesn't improve communities
Participating in life, and your community, means staying informed.
2d ago
By  Mankato Free Press
2541413+Robbery -3-5-18-16.jpg
Froma Harrop: Privacy versus safe streets: Hard choice
Columnist Froma Harrop explores the balance between privacy concerns and public safety, discussing the effectiveness of surveillance cameras in crime prevention and apprehension of criminals, ultimately advocating for regulated surveillance to enhance safety.
3d ago
By  Froma Harrop

Bonus cartoon for Aug. 7, 2023
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 7, 2023
Aug 7
By  Pat Bagley
Bonus cartoon for Aug. 8, 2023
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 8, 2023
Aug 7
By  Rivers / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 7, 2023
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 7, 2023
Aug 7
By  Jeff Koterba
Bird Island's James Woelfel is greeted by the dugout after scoring a run in the seventh inning during the Region 4C championship game against Raymond on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at Milroy.
Amateur baseball roundup: Bird Island secures top seed at state
16h ago
By  Joe Brown
Rox Stingers NWL Playoffs Game 1 Slide
St. Cloud Rox take 1-0 lead on Willmar Stingers in Northwoods League playoff series
16h ago
By  Andy Rennecke
Willmar Stingers
Northwoods League: Stingers blast 4 homers in another win, 7-2
2d ago
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Amateur baseball: Bird Island blanks Regal in Region 14C
2d ago
By  Tom Elliott