Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 14, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Kevin Siers draws the global warming of earth.
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Kevin Siers . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .
Editorial cartoonist John Cole draws on the wait for the next indictment involving Donald Trump.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Hawaii wildfires.
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plant draws on Ron DeSantis' plan for America.
Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on Bidenomics.
Editorial cartoonist Christopher Weyant draws on the coming end of summer.
Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on the current nasty political climate.
Editorial cartoonist Rivers draws on the arrival of September and the NFL season.
Editorial cartoonist Jeff Koterba draws on the live stream match between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.
Columnist Susan Estrich writes on New Zealand's new legislation requires businesses to report gender pay gaps to promote workplace equity, in contrast to the widening wage gap in the United States.
The recent Supreme Court decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization overturning Roe v. Wade has ignited a significant political shift, evident in Ohio's rejection of a measure aimed at impeding abortion rights amendments and in the broader trend of abortion-related issues driving voter engagement, potentially impacting the 2024 elections.
Amid rising threats, election workers' safety and security urgently demand increased attention and funding to safeguard the integrity of the democratic process.
The Inflation Reduction Act effectively decreased inflation, lowered energy costs, and improved healthcare affordability, contributing to a healthier economy in the US.
So far this year, accidental shootings by children have killed 85 people nationwide and injured another 159. No one should ever leave a loaded firearm in a place where a child could find it. Never.
Just a few squash plants was all Jenny Schlecht wanted. But somehow, those few plants morphed into a non-stop factory of yellow squash.
Rep. Darrell Issa held a forum where parents of service members killed during the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal criticized the Biden administration for insensitivity and a lack of information, while also questioning the accountability of military and civilian leadership, raising concerns about lies, incomplete reports, and disrespectful handling of the situation.
Spencer Cox, chairman of the National Governors Association, advocates for "healthy conflict" in addressing toxic arguments and personal attacks that hinder productive disagreements, emphasizing the need to focus on substantive issues rather than resorting to ad hominem attacks to promote understanding and unity in a divided society.
Columnist Froma Harrop explores the balance between privacy concerns and public safety, discussing the effectiveness of surveillance cameras in crime prevention and apprehension of criminals, ultimately advocating for regulated surveillance to enhance safety.
