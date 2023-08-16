Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug 16, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
This cartoon is the opinion of cartoonist Dave Granlund. Send feedback to: <a href="mailto:cartoons@wctrib.com?subject=Cartoon Feedback">cartoons@wctrib.com</a>.
More Cartoonists' Opinions:
Inflation's resurgence, with a 3.2% increase in July, has exposed the impact of "Bidenomics" and its contribution to rising prices, budget deficits, and a soaring national debt, ultimately challenging the claimed economic progress of the administration.
White nationalist Patriot Front members are suing an individual who exposed their identities online, highlighting their discomfort with facing consequences for their abhorrent views and attempts to conceal their racist ideology.
Columnist Susan Estrich writes on New Zealand's new legislation requires businesses to report gender pay gaps to promote workplace equity, in contrast to the widening wage gap in the United States.
The recent Supreme Court decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization overturning Roe v. Wade has ignited a significant political shift, evident in Ohio's rejection of a measure aimed at impeding abortion rights amendments and in the broader trend of abortion-related issues driving voter engagement, potentially impacting the 2024 elections.
Amid rising threats, election workers' safety and security urgently demand increased attention and funding to safeguard the integrity of the democratic process.
The Inflation Reduction Act effectively decreased inflation, lowered energy costs, and improved healthcare affordability, contributing to a healthier economy in the US.
