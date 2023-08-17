Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 17, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws the criminal change in Rudy Giuliani.
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Dave Whamond . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .
Editorial cartoonist John Cole draws on the Georgia indictments of Donald Trump and associates concerning their attempted election stealing efforts.
Editorial cartoonist Monte Wolverton draws on aging politicians in America.
Editorial cartoonist Adam Zyglis draws on the potential sentences for Donald Trump.
Editorial cartoonist Kevin Siers draws the global warming of earth.
Editorial cartoonist John Cole draws on the wait for the next indictment involving Donald Trump.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Hawaii wildfires.
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plant draws on Ron DeSantis' plan for America.
Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on Bidenomics.
A raid on a Kansas newspaper's office, seemingly triggered by a minor dispute, raises concerns about press freedom and potential illegality, highlighting the need to uphold protection for journalists against unwarranted searches and intimidation.
The U.S. Postal Service's unjustified rate increases, package prioritization, and burdensome policies negatively impacting local newspapers clash with its historical mission, causing concerns about the accessibility and vitality of local journalism.
Inflation's resurgence, with a 3.2% increase in July, has exposed the impact of "Bidenomics" and its contribution to rising prices, budget deficits, and a soaring national debt, ultimately challenging the claimed economic progress of the administration.
White nationalist Patriot Front members are suing an individual who exposed their identities online, highlighting their discomfort with facing consequences for their abhorrent views and attempts to conceal their racist ideology.
Columnist Susan Estrich writes on New Zealand's new legislation requires businesses to report gender pay gaps to promote workplace equity, in contrast to the widening wage gap in the United States.
The recent Supreme Court decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization overturning Roe v. Wade has ignited a significant political shift, evident in Ohio's rejection of a measure aimed at impeding abortion rights amendments and in the broader trend of abortion-related issues driving voter engagement, potentially impacting the 2024 elections.
Amid rising threats, election workers' safety and security urgently demand increased attention and funding to safeguard the integrity of the democratic process.
The Inflation Reduction Act effectively decreased inflation, lowered energy costs, and improved healthcare affordability, contributing to a healthier economy in the US.
So far this year, accidental shootings by children have killed 85 people nationwide and injured another 159. No one should ever leave a loaded firearm in a place where a child could find it. Never.
