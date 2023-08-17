Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Cartoons

Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 17, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws the criminal change in Rudy Giuliani.

Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws the criminal change in Rudy Giuliani.
Dave Whamond / Cagle Cartoons
By Dave Whamond
Today at 12:56 PM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Dave Whamond . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

Kansas newspaper office
Editorials
American Opinion: Raid on Kansas newspaper was possibly illegal — and definitely troubling
A raid on a Kansas newspaper's office, seemingly triggered by a minor dispute, raises concerns about press freedom and potential illegality, highlighting the need to uphold protection for journalists against unwarranted searches and intimidation.
2h ago
 · 
By  Los Angeles Times Editorial Board
081623.op.dnt.edittoon.jpg
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: End DeJoy's, the USPS's war on local newspapers
The U.S. Postal Service's unjustified rate increases, package prioritization, and burdensome policies negatively impacting local newspapers clash with its historical mission, causing concerns about the accessibility and vitality of local journalism.
6h ago
 · 
By  Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board
Electric car
Columns
Danny Westneat: The great debate about climate and gas prices is only heating up
Inflation's resurgence, with a 3.2% increase in July, has exposed the impact of "Bidenomics" and its contribution to rising prices, budget deficits, and a soaring national debt, ultimately challenging the claimed economic progress of the administration.
22h ago
 · 
By  Danny Westneat / The Seattle Times
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows plastic letters arranged to read "Inflation" are placed on U.S. Dollar banknote
Editorials
American Opinion: The budget deficit soars as inflation make a comeback
Inflation's resurgence, with a 3.2% increase in July, has exposed the impact of "Bidenomics" and its contribution to rising prices, budget deficits, and a soaring national debt, ultimately challenging the claimed economic progress of the administration.
1d ago
 · 
By  Las Vegas Review-Journal Editorial Board
Patriot Front
Editorials
American Opinion: White nationalist Patriot Front members sue for being exposed for who they are
White nationalist Patriot Front members are suing an individual who exposed their identities online, highlighting their discomfort with facing consequences for their abhorrent views and attempts to conceal their racist ideology.
2d ago
Los Angeles city workers hold a rally in protest over labor negotiations, in Los Angeles
Columns
Susan Estrich: The wage gap in our United States
Columnist Susan Estrich writes on New Zealand's new legislation requires businesses to report gender pay gaps to promote workplace equity, in contrast to the widening wage gap in the United States.
3d ago
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Abortion rights protestors
Columns
Susan Estrich: Abortion on the ballot in 2024
The recent Supreme Court decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization overturning Roe v. Wade has ignited a significant political shift, evident in Ohio's rejection of a measure aimed at impeding abortion rights amendments and in the broader trend of abortion-related issues driving voter engagement, potentially impacting the 2024 elections.
3d ago
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Election Workers
Columns
Tracy Adair: Increased security a must for nation's election workers
Amid rising threats, election workers' safety and security urgently demand increased attention and funding to safeguard the integrity of the democratic process.
3d ago
 · 
By  Tracy Adair / The Fulcrum
FILE PHOTO: Biden's tough sell in Pennsylvania: green energy to union workers
Columns
Commentary: Inflation Reduction Act helped make America healthier
The Inflation Reduction Act effectively decreased inflation, lowered energy costs, and improved healthcare affordability, contributing to a healthier economy in the US.
3d ago
 · 
By  Jamie DeMarco and Vincent DaMarco / The Baltimore Sun
5ebfabd029251ba736d962aa87ddbd20.jpg
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: A plea to put guns away responsibly
So far this year, accidental shootings by children have killed 85 people nationwide and injured another 159. No one should ever leave a loaded firearm in a place where a child could find it. Never.
3d ago
 · 
By  Rochester Post Bulletin Editorial Board

