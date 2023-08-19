Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 19, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Bill Day draws on Chris Christie's polling numbers rise in the crucial New Hampshire primary race.

Bill Day / Cagle Cartoons
By Bill Day / Cagle Cartoons
Today at 11:15 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Bill Day . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis
Columns
Harry Litman: What makes the Georgia indictment of Donald Trump so different from all the others
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis's indictment of Donald Trump and 18 others, utilizing Georgia's version of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), marks a significant prosecutorial step towards holding Trump accountable for his alleged efforts to unlawfully retain power after the 2020 election, with a focus on both familiar and new details, encompassing a broad range of alleged accomplices and raising legal and policy challenges.
2h ago
 · 
By  Harry Litman / Los Angeles Times
Northwestern running back Justin Jackson (21) rushes past Minnesota wide receiver Yale Van Dyne (87) during the first half Saturday, Nov. 18, at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill.
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Now is the time to remind teams about the inappropriateness of hazing
Anyone who scoffs simply needs to review the lawsuits, firings and cancellations that continue to make headlines across the nation.
5h ago
 · 
By  Grand Forks Herald Editorial Board
FILE PHOTO: Hunter Biden
Columns
Ruben Navarrette: To be president, you need good judgment - even when your son is involved
President Biden's struggles with holding his son accountable reveal a contradiction between his role as president, requiring good judgment, and his inability to address his son's issues effectively
22h ago
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette
Hawaii wildfires
Columns
Vanessa Kerry: The wildfires in Hawaii are another wake-up call that the climate crisis imperils our health
From the commentary, "The apocalyptic challenges we confront today reflect a third pandemic — one of poor and expedient choices by world leaders, the private sector and a powerful few who drive the decisions that continue to harm our planet and its population."
1d ago
 · 
By  Vanessa Kerry / Chicago Tribune
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: The benefits of community
"We were lovingly created to be in community with each other, and thus in community with God the Creator as well. ... maybe the greatest sin of all is not to be in community!"
1d ago
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Kevin McCarthy and Donald Trump
Editorials
American Opinion: Kevin McCarthy, it’s time to dump Trump and restore the Republican Party’s values
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy should distance himself from defending Donald Trump, as Trump faces legal challenges including a recent indictment related to attempts to overturn the 2020 election, and McCarthy's continued defense only contributes to national division and the erosion of Republican values.
1d ago
 · 
By  The Fresno Bee Editorial Board
Kansas newspaper office
Editorials
American Opinion: Raid on Kansas newspaper was possibly illegal — and definitely troubling
A raid on a Kansas newspaper's office, seemingly triggered by a minor dispute, raises concerns about press freedom and potential illegality, highlighting the need to uphold protection for journalists against unwarranted searches and intimidation.
2d ago
 · 
By  Los Angeles Times Editorial Board
081623.op.dnt.edittoon.jpg
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: End DeJoy's, the USPS's war on local newspapers
The U.S. Postal Service's unjustified rate increases, package prioritization, and burdensome policies negatively impacting local newspapers clash with its historical mission, causing concerns about the accessibility and vitality of local journalism.
2d ago
 · 
By  Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board
Electric car
Columns
Danny Westneat: The great debate about climate and gas prices is only heating up
Inflation's resurgence, with a 3.2% increase in July, has exposed the impact of "Bidenomics" and its contribution to rising prices, budget deficits, and a soaring national debt, ultimately challenging the claimed economic progress of the administration.
2d ago
 · 
By  Danny Westneat / The Seattle Times
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows plastic letters arranged to read "Inflation" are placed on U.S. Dollar banknote
Editorials
American Opinion: The budget deficit soars as inflation make a comeback
Inflation's resurgence, with a 3.2% increase in July, has exposed the impact of "Bidenomics" and its contribution to rising prices, budget deficits, and a soaring national debt, ultimately challenging the claimed economic progress of the administration.
3d ago
 · 
By  Las Vegas Review-Journal Editorial Board

