Opinion Cartoons

Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 2, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Steve Benson draws on the extreme heat in the southwest United States.

Steve Benson / Cagle Cartoons
By Steve Benson / Cagle Cartoons
Today at 11:37 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Steve Benson . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

Editorial cartoon for Aug. 2, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 2, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on the rebranding of the social media X, formerly known as Twitter.
7h ago
 · 
By  Dave Whamond / Cagle Cartoons
Bonus cartoon for Aug. 1, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 1, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Monte Wolverton draws on the late summer rise of COVID in the United States.
21h ago
 · 
By  Monte Wolverton / Cagle Cartoons
080123.op.wct.toon1.Trump vs Nixon.jpg
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 1, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on Donald Trump's comparison to Richard Nixon.
1d ago
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 31, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 31, 2023
Editorial cartoon Bruce Plante draws on the pending indictments storms facing Donald Trump.
2d ago
 · 
By  Bruce Plante
Editorial cartoon for July 31, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 31, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Chris Britt draws on the aging challenges facing Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Ca., and Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
2d ago
 · 
By  Chris Britt
Bonus cartoon for July 29, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 29, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Christopher Weyant draws on the declining inflation in the United States.
3d ago
 · 
By  Christopher Weyant
Editorial cartoon for July 29, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 29, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the legalization of marijuana in Minensota.
4d ago
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for July 28, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 28, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the growing world population threat.
5d ago
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 28, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 28, 2023
Editorial cartoonist John Darkow draws on the hot earth.
5d ago
Bonus cartoon for July 27, 2023, on Mick Jagger
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 27, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger's 80th birthday.
6d ago
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Stubborn politicians
Columns
Megan Rawlins Woods: Are your elected officials principled or stubborn?
Columnist Megan Rawlins Woods discusses the need to distinguish between principled stands and stubborn, egotistical obstructionism among elected officials and emphasizes the importance of governing together, seeking common ground, and respecting different perspectives to foster a healthier democracy.
20m ago
 · 
By  Megan Rawlins Woods / The Fulcrum
Winona LaDuke
Columns
LaDuke: I don't want to see the 'last' one
"I’m opposed to extinction. ... I’m going to work with fellow humans and do my best to make sure there are more to come."
1h ago
 · 
By  Winona LaDuke
Migrant attempt to surrender to offcials in Eagle Pass
Columns
Susan Estrich: Sending 23 adults and 13 children from Texas. Why?
Columnist Susan Estrich criticizes Texas Governor Abbott's political actions, using 36 asylum seekers as pawns for his agenda, highlighting the inhumane treatment and lack of compassion in dealing with immigration issues.
2h ago
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
FILE PHOTO: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy holds a media availability in Washington
Editorials
American Opinion: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy — ringmaster of the GOP’s impeachment circus?
From the editorial, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's suggestion of a potential impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden based on unfounded allegations is irresponsible and aims to cater to the extremists within the Republican Party, undermining the constitutional process and public trust in government.
5h ago
 · 
By  Los Angeles Times Editorial Board
FILE PHOTO: Florida Governor and Republican U.S. presidential candidate DeSantis attends a barbecue in Rye, New Hampshire.
Columns
Ruben Navarrette: DeSantis can't lead people if he doesn't like people
From the commentary, "(Ron) DeSantis doesn't seem to like that many people, and so Republican voters are finding him increasingly unlikable. That makes him unelectable."
1d ago
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette
FILE PHOTO: Hot weather in New York
Editorials
American Opinion: America's cities must prepare for deadly heat
From the editorial, "Health officials and policymakers need to do more to adapt. ... Cities worldwide should create similar systems, including in Europe, where an estimated 60,000 people died from heat-related causes last summer.
1d ago
 · 
By  Bloomberg Opinion Editorial Board
Pres. Calvin Coolidge
Columns
Cal Thomas: Shame on the American voters
From the commentary, " The real blame lies with voters. Polls show majorities in both parties prefer presidential candidates other than Donald Trump and Joe Biden and yet polls also show both men are — as of now — headed to re-nomination by their respective parties."
1d ago
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Columns
James Stavridis: NATO convoys can protect Ukraine’s grain harvest from Putin
The commentary proposes that NATO convoys, similar to Operation Earnest Will in the 1980s, could protect Ukraine's grain harvest from Russian President Vladimir Putin's illegal blockade in the Black Sea, but acknowledges the complexity and risks involved in such a defensive military operation.
2d ago
 · 
By  James Stavridis / Bloomberg Opinion
Migrants
Editorials
American Opinion: Restoring border: Neither Greg Abbott’s nor Joe Biden’s policies hit the mark
This American Opinion editorial discusses the Justice Department's lawsuit against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over his border security measures and a federal judge striking down the Biden administration's transit ban 2.0, emphasizing the importance of federal government control over immigration and border regulations and criticizing Abbott's actions as harmful and politically motivated.
2d ago
 · 
By  New York Daily News Editorial Board
Cattle being shown in the All Seasons Arena at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds in Minot, North Dakota, on July 24, 2023.
Columns
Why do we have fairs? For these unlikely conversations
County and state fairs give us opportunities to have conversations that might not otherwise happen and introduce people to agriculture and rural life who otherwise wouldn't get that exposure.
2d ago
 · 
By  Jenny Schlecht

Editorial cartoon for July 27, 2032
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 27, 2023
6d ago
 · 
By  John Darkow
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 26, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 26, 2023
Jul 26
Editorial cartoon for July 26, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 26, 2023
Jul 26
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
