Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 21, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
This cartoon is the opinion of cartoonist Dave Granlund.
Georgia indictments against Donald Trump read like a thriller with secret meetings, taped calls, and Republican resistance. GOP figures like Georgia Brian Kemp, House Speaker David Ralston and Secretary of Date Raffensperger stopped Trump's bid to overturn elections. Drama continues as Trump vows exoneration, but Kemp firmly opposes fraud claims.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis's indictment of Donald Trump and 18 others, utilizing Georgia's version of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), marks a significant prosecutorial step towards holding Trump accountable for his alleged efforts to unlawfully retain power after the 2020 election, with a focus on both familiar and new details, encompassing a broad range of alleged accomplices and raising legal and policy challenges.
President Biden's struggles with holding his son accountable reveal a contradiction between his role as president, requiring good judgment, and his inability to address his son's issues effectively
Vanessa Kerry: The wildfires in Hawaii are another wake-up call that the climate crisis imperils our health
From the commentary, "The apocalyptic challenges we confront today reflect a third pandemic — one of poor and expedient choices by world leaders, the private sector and a powerful few who drive the decisions that continue to harm our planet and its population."
