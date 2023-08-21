Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Cartoons

Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 21, 2023

An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.

Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 21, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the legal challenges of Rudy Guiliani.
Dave Granlund
Dave Granlund
By Dave Granlund
Today at 1:55 PM

This cartoon is the opinion of cartoonist Dave Granlund. Send feedback to: <a href="mailto:cartoons@wctrib.com?subject=Cartoon Feedback">cartoons@wctrib.com</a>.

More Cartoonists' Opinions:

More Dave Granlund:
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 18, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 18, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
3d ago
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 16, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug 16, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
5d ago
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Bonus Editorial cartoon Hawaii fires for Aug. 12, 0223.jpg
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 12, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Hawaii wildfires.
Aug 12
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
081023.op.wct.toon2.presidents' kids profiting.jpg
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 10, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
Aug 10
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 9, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 9, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
Aug 9
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
080123.op.wct.toon1.Trump vs Nixon.jpg
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 1, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on Donald Trump's comparison to Richard Nixon.
Jul 31
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for July 29, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 29, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the legalization of marijuana in Minensota.
Jul 29
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for July 28, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 28, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the growing world population threat.
Jul 28
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Bonus cartoon for July 27, 2023, on Mick Jagger
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 27, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger's 80th birthday.
Jul 27
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for July 26, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 26, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on Ron DeSantis' claim that slaves benefited from their slavery experience.
Jul 26
 · 
By  Dave Granlund

More opinion content:
FILE PHOTO: Trump attends a campaign event in Council Bluffs
Columns
Patricia Murphy: How Georgia became Donald Trump’s Waterloo
Georgia indictments against Donald Trump read like a thriller with secret meetings, taped calls, and Republican resistance. GOP figures like Georgia Brian Kemp, House Speaker David Ralston and Secretary of Date Raffensperger stopped Trump's bid to overturn elections. Drama continues as Trump vows exoneration, but Kemp firmly opposes fraud claims.
6h ago
 · 
By  Patricia Murphy / The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
With the help of their teacher and crossing guards, Willmar kindergarten students walk Monday across Lakeland Drive Southeast in Willmar to the Kandiyohi County YMCA for water safety lessons, part of the summer school program.
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Don't get cross with the school crossing guards
It's a dangerous job, and the roads are filled with too many distracted and impatient drivers.
9h ago
 · 
By  Rochester Post Bulletin Editorial Board
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 21, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 21, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on a beer moment between a Democrat and a Republican.
9h ago
081720.AG.EasternMTGrasshoppers.jpg
Columns
Hopping into fall with trepidation
Ever since I can remember, I have been afraid of grasshoppers, which, when you grow up on a grain farm, causes a lot of anxiety.
10h ago
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 19, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 19, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Bill Day draws on Chris Christie's polling numbers rise in the crucial New Hampshire primary race.
2d ago
 · 
By  Bill Day / Cagle Cartoons
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis
Columns
Harry Litman: What makes the Georgia indictment of Donald Trump so different from all the others
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis's indictment of Donald Trump and 18 others, utilizing Georgia's version of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), marks a significant prosecutorial step towards holding Trump accountable for his alleged efforts to unlawfully retain power after the 2020 election, with a focus on both familiar and new details, encompassing a broad range of alleged accomplices and raising legal and policy challenges.
2d ago
 · 
By  Harry Litman / Los Angeles Times
Northwestern running back Justin Jackson (21) rushes past Minnesota wide receiver Yale Van Dyne (87) during the first half Saturday, Nov. 18, at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill.
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Now is the time to remind teams about the inappropriateness of hazing
Anyone who scoffs simply needs to review the lawsuits, firings and cancellations that continue to make headlines across the nation.
2d ago
 · 
By  Grand Forks Herald Editorial Board
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 19, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 19, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Christopher Weyant draws organized criminals disdain for unorganized crimes.
2d ago
 · 
By  Christopher Weyant / Cagle Cartoons
FILE PHOTO: Hunter Biden
Columns
Ruben Navarrette: To be president, you need good judgment - even when your son is involved
President Biden's struggles with holding his son accountable reveal a contradiction between his role as president, requiring good judgment, and his inability to address his son's issues effectively
3d ago
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette
Hawaii wildfires
Columns
Vanessa Kerry: The wildfires in Hawaii are another wake-up call that the climate crisis imperils our health
From the commentary, "The apocalyptic challenges we confront today reflect a third pandemic — one of poor and expedient choices by world leaders, the private sector and a powerful few who drive the decisions that continue to harm our planet and its population."
3d ago
 · 
By  Vanessa Kerry / Chicago Tribune

Dave Granlund
By Dave Granlund
Dave Granlund is a Minnesota-based editorial cartoonist.

Granlund's cartoons have appeared in the West Central Tribune, New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Christian Science Monitor and Newsweek.

His cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons, Inc.
What To Read Next
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 18, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 18, 2023
3d ago
 · 
By  Dave Whamond
Bonus cartoon for Aug. 17, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 17, 2023
4d ago
 · 
By  Dave Whamond
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 17, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 17, 2023
4d ago
 · 
By  John Cole / Cagle Cartoons
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Class A state track and field finals, 060923.001.jpg
Prep
2023 Hengstler-Ranweiler Award: A fitting finish for Montevideo star
2d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Warrior logo
College
College volleyball: Ridgewater wraps up tournament with a split
18h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
WCT.s.girls.tennis.jpg
Prep
Girls tennis roundup: Benson/KMS drops a pair of matches
19h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Raymond vs. Monticello, 082023.001.jpg
Sports
Amateur baseball: Monticello Polecats shut down Raymond Rockets
21h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne