Opinion Cartoons

Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 24, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Monte Wolverton draws on the congressional stall tactics for the House Freedom Caucus.

Monte Wolverton
By Monte Wolverton
Today at 5:49 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Monte Wolverton . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

More opinion content:
This 2016 file photo shows a Montana Department of Natural Resources helicopter drops water on a wildland fire about a mile from Canyon Ferry Reservoir near Helena. Thom Bridge / Lee Montana Newspapers
Editorials
American Opinion: In looking to the future, Montana judge says state must weigh climate change in policies
From the editorial, "The novel ruling faces an uncertain future on appeal. But it does inaugurate a legal theory that could survive whatever happens in the current case."
3h ago
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 23, 2023 on the first Republican Presidential Debate
Columns
Cal Thomas: Questions I would ask the GOP candidates
Columnist Cal Thomas suggests questions for GOP candidates: responsibilities of citizens vs. government, national debt reduction, social issues, abortion, immigration, school choice, justice system restoration, Joe Biden impeachment, fitness for office, primary system reform, faith influence.
18h ago
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Editorial FSA
Opinion
Minnesota Opinion: State’s new child tax credit will make a big difference for working families
Child tax credits are a proven policy tool to improve the lives of children. Research has shown that lower incomes are linked to worse health and education outcomes.
22h ago
 · 
By  Forum Editorial Board
2023 Idaho Teacher of the Year Karen Lauritzen
Editorials
American Opinion: While extremists chase away Idaho teacher of the year, state’s leaders stay silent
Idaho's 2023 Teacher of the Year, Karen Lauritzen, leaves due to far-right attacks for supporting LGBTQ+ and diverse students. Extremist pressure causing educators to depart raises concerns about Idaho state leadership's silence and failure to address these issues.
1d ago
 · 
By  The Idaho Statesman Editorial Board
OPED-COMMUNISTS-COMMENTARY-GET
Columns
David Mills: What do we do with the Communists?
David Mills commentary reflects on historical context of communism sympathizers in 1930s, draws parallels to evaluating contemporary political movements, focusing on the Republican right's stance against the administrative state.
1d ago
 · 
By  David Mills / Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Ron DeSantis
Columns
Susan Estrich: Let the debate games begin for 2024
Debate frenzy before GOP presidential debate. Trump refuses participation, sparks speculation. Christie urges DeSantis to challenge Trump. Candidates prep strategies, potential attacks. Uncertainty about key players' roles.
1d ago
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Kansas newspaper office
Editorials
American Opinion: Thanks, Kansas, for standing on the right side of press freedom history — finally
Kansas City Star praises withdrawal of Marion County Record raid warrant due to insufficient evidence, criticizes delayed response from officials, calls for stronger press protections and accountability for law enforcement.
2d ago
 · 
By  The Kansas City Star Editorial Board
FILE PHOTO: Trump attends a campaign event in Council Bluffs
Columns
Patricia Murphy: How Georgia became Donald Trump’s Waterloo
Georgia indictments against Donald Trump read like a thriller with secret meetings, taped calls, and Republican resistance. GOP figures like Georgia Brian Kemp, House Speaker David Ralston and Secretary of Date Raffensperger stopped Trump's bid to overturn elections. Drama continues as Trump vows exoneration, but Kemp firmly opposes fraud claims.
2d ago
 · 
By  Patricia Murphy / The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
With the help of their teacher and crossing guards, Willmar kindergarten students walk Monday across Lakeland Drive Southeast in Willmar to the Kandiyohi County YMCA for water safety lessons, part of the summer school program.
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Don't get cross with the school crossing guards
It's a dangerous job, and the roads are filled with too many distracted and impatient drivers.
3d ago
 · 
By  Rochester Post Bulletin Editorial Board
081720.AG.EasternMTGrasshoppers.jpg
Columns
Hopping into fall with trepidation
Ever since I can remember, I have been afraid of grasshoppers, which, when you grow up on a grain farm, causes a lot of anxiety.
3d ago
 · 
By  Ann Bailey

