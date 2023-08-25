6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Friday, August 25

Opinion Cartoons

Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 25, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Adam Zyglis draws on Rudy Giuliani's career path from 2001 hero to 2023 zero.

082523.op.wct.toon2.Hero to Zero
Editorial cartoonist Adam Zyglis draws on Rudy Giuliani's career path from 2001 hero to 2023 zero.
Adam Zyglis / Cagle Cartoons
By Adam Zyglis / Cagle Cartoons
Today at 12:08 PM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Adam Zyglis . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

More opinion content:
1968 protestors at Grant Park Chicago
Columns
Michael Peregrine: The chaos of Chicago’s 1968 Democratic National Convention could happen again
The potential for a repeat of the 1968 chaos during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago looms as the city prepares to host the 2024 event. Similarities in political turmoil, clashes with police, and public discontent raise concerns about future disturbances. The lessons of history caution against ignoring the risk of violence and its impact on the nation's reputation.
2h ago
 · 
By  Michael Peregrine / Chicago Tribune
082423.op.dnt.othertoon.jpg
Editorials
American Opinion: Vaccines save lives; if your doctor recommends it, don't hesitate
From the editorial: "Considering the alternative of unnecessary hospitalizations and preventable deaths, the responsible decision should be easy to make."
7h ago
 · 
By  Chicago Tribune Editorial Board
IMG_2908.JPG
Columns
Fill a thermos, pack a lunch: it's harvest time
Katie Pinke reflects on packing "lunch kits" during harvest and how she has learned to feed people from her mom and her grandma.
7h ago
 · 
By  Katie Pinke
Quinton Aaron (left) and Sandra Bullock in "The Blind Side."
Columns
Leonard Greene: Blindsided by Hollywood’s obsession with white saviors
The film "The Blind Side" is criticized for white savior trope. Michael Oher's legal claims noted against the Tuohy family. Hollywood's portrayal of racial dynamics scrutinized.
1d ago
 · 
By  Leonard Greene / New York Daily News
Bill Clinton with Joe Biden
Columns
LZ Granderson: Joe Biden's job now is to remind voters how well he's done his job
Joe Biden's challenge: Boosting approval amid low ratings. Economic success vs. voter sentiment. Communication is the key.
1d ago
 · 
By  LZ Granderson / Los Angeles Times
This 2016 file photo shows a Montana Department of Natural Resources helicopter drops water on a wildland fire about a mile from Canyon Ferry Reservoir near Helena. Thom Bridge / Lee Montana Newspapers
Editorials
American Opinion: In looking to the future, Montana judge says state must weigh climate change in policies
From the editorial, "The novel ruling faces an uncertain future on appeal. But it does inaugurate a legal theory that could survive whatever happens in the current case."
1d ago
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 23, 2023 on the first Republican Presidential Debate
Columns
Cal Thomas: Questions I would ask the GOP candidates
Columnist Cal Thomas suggests questions for GOP candidates: responsibilities of citizens vs. government, national debt reduction, social issues, abortion, immigration, school choice, justice system restoration, Joe Biden impeachment, fitness for office, primary system reform, faith influence.
2d ago
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Editorial FSA
Opinion
Minnesota Opinion: State’s new child tax credit will make a big difference for working families
Child tax credits are a proven policy tool to improve the lives of children. Research has shown that lower incomes are linked to worse health and education outcomes.
2d ago
 · 
By  Forum Editorial Board
2023 Idaho Teacher of the Year Karen Lauritzen
Editorials
American Opinion: While extremists chase away Idaho teacher of the year, state’s leaders stay silent
Idaho's 2023 Teacher of the Year, Karen Lauritzen, leaves due to far-right attacks for supporting LGBTQ+ and diverse students. Extremist pressure causing educators to depart raises concerns about Idaho state leadership's silence and failure to address these issues.
2d ago
 · 
By  The Idaho Statesman Editorial Board
OPED-COMMUNISTS-COMMENTARY-GET
Columns
David Mills: What do we do with the Communists?
David Mills commentary reflects on historical context of communism sympathizers in 1930s, draws parallels to evaluating contemporary political movements, focusing on the Republican right's stance against the administrative state.
3d ago
 · 
By  David Mills / Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

