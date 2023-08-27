Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 29, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Rick McKee draws on the joyful arrival of football season.
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Rick McKee . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .
More Cartoonists' Opinions:
Editorial cartoonist Adam Zyglis draws on Rudy Giuliani's career path from 2001 hero to 2023 zero.
Editorial cartoonist John Darkow draws on the hot temperatures of late summer.
Editorial cartoonist John Darkow draws on the frustration of Smokey The Bear about climate-change deniers.
Editorial cartoonist Monte Wolverton draws on the congressional stall tactics for the House Freedom Caucus.
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on the reality of climate change in southern California.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on Donald Trump's non-appearance at the Republica Presidential Debate.
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Tom Stiglich. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com.
Editorial cartoonist Gary McCoy draws on Democrat and Republican politicians' wasted summer of screwups.
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on a beer moment between a Democrat and a Republican.
“As our mother’s health has declined, we have come to depend on the loving care given to her by the staff of the care facility to which she has moved,” columnist Devlyn Brooks writes
From the editorial: "The speech followed a march from the Washington Monument to the Lincoln Memorial, ... a march serenaded with the songs of Joan Baez and Duluth native Bob Dylan."
The potential for a repeat of the 1968 chaos during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago looms as the city prepares to host the 2024 event. Similarities in political turmoil, clashes with police, and public discontent raise concerns about future disturbances. The lessons of history caution against ignoring the risk of violence and its impact on the nation's reputation.
From the editorial: "Considering the alternative of unnecessary hospitalizations and preventable deaths, the responsible decision should be easy to make."
Katie Pinke reflects on packing "lunch kits" during harvest and how she has learned to feed people from her mom and her grandma.
The film "The Blind Side" is criticized for white savior trope. Michael Oher's legal claims noted against the Tuohy family. Hollywood's portrayal of racial dynamics scrutinized.
Joe Biden's challenge: Boosting approval amid low ratings. Economic success vs. voter sentiment. Communication is the key.
American Opinion: In looking to the future, Montana judge says state must weigh climate change in policies
From the editorial, "The novel ruling faces an uncertain future on appeal. But it does inaugurate a legal theory that could survive whatever happens in the current case."
Columnist Cal Thomas suggests questions for GOP candidates: responsibilities of citizens vs. government, national debt reduction, social issues, abortion, immigration, school choice, justice system restoration, Joe Biden impeachment, fitness for office, primary system reform, faith influence.
Child tax credits are a proven policy tool to improve the lives of children. Research has shown that lower incomes are linked to worse health and education outcomes.
ADVERTISEMENT