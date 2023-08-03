Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 3, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Randall Enos draws on the death of actor Paul Reubens, who played Pee-Wee Herman.<br/>
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Randall Enos . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .
Linnea Hjelm's commentary advocates for participatory approaches and inclusivity in decision-making processes, highlighting the need to invite young people to the table, considering their perspectives, and utilizing their expertise to address the myriad crises faced by society.
Columnist Naomi Ishisaka discusses a seismic shift for women in pop culture, highlighting the feminist approach of the "Barbie" movie, Taylor Swift's empowerment through her music, and the legacy of Sinéad O'Connor as a beacon for what is possible for women in the industry.
The editorial discusses the Teamsters' labor agreement with UPS, highlighting their successful negotiation for air conditioning in delivery vans and the ongoing challenges in addressing pay, benefits, and job stability, which may lead to potential strikes amidst a larger trend of labor activism.
Columnist Megan Rawlins Woods discusses the need to distinguish between principled stands and stubborn, egotistical obstructionism among elected officials and emphasizes the importance of governing together, seeking common ground, and respecting different perspectives to foster a healthier democracy.
"I’m opposed to extinction. ... I’m going to work with fellow humans and do my best to make sure there are more to come."
Columnist Susan Estrich criticizes Texas Governor Abbott's political actions, using 36 asylum seekers as pawns for his agenda, highlighting the inhumane treatment and lack of compassion in dealing with immigration issues.
From the editorial, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's suggestion of a potential impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden based on unfounded allegations is irresponsible and aims to cater to the extremists within the Republican Party, undermining the constitutional process and public trust in government.
From the commentary, "(Ron) DeSantis doesn't seem to like that many people, and so Republican voters are finding him increasingly unlikable. That makes him unelectable."
From the editorial, "Health officials and policymakers need to do more to adapt. ... Cities worldwide should create similar systems, including in Europe, where an estimated 60,000 people died from heat-related causes last summer.
From the commentary, " The real blame lies with voters. Polls show majorities in both parties prefer presidential candidates other than Donald Trump and Joe Biden and yet polls also show both men are — as of now — headed to re-nomination by their respective parties."
