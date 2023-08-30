Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 30, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Bill Day draws on the latest Florida hurricane.
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Bill Day . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Rick McKee. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com.
Editorial cartoonist Rick McKee draws on the lock-up of Donald Trump in Fulton County, Georgia.
Editorial cartoonist John Darkow draws on Donald Trump's false claim about his current weight of 215.
Editorial cartoonist Rick McKee draws on the joyful arrival of football season.
Editorial cartoonist Adam Zyglis draws on Rudy Giuliani's career path from 2001 hero to 2023 zero.
Editorial cartoonist John Darkow draws on the hot temperatures of late summer.
Editorial cartoonist John Darkow draws on the frustration of Smokey The Bear about climate-change deniers.
Editorial cartoonist Monte Wolverton draws on the congressional stall tactics for the House Freedom Caucus.
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on the reality of climate change in southern California.
From the commentary, "Arkansas perennially ranks near the bottom in educational success (and in child welfare more generally). Keeping knowledge away from high-school students will, of course, increase the already high price of underperforming schools. For politicians like Huckabee Sanders, however, public ignorance yields private power."
Cynthia M. Allen: It’s not just the hard-right that wants Trump as the GOP nominee; the left does, too
The persistence of both hard-core Trump supporters and the left's continuous coverage of the former president in mainstream media contribute to his significant chance of becoming the GOP nominee in 2024, with the unbalanced coverage and double standards only reinforcing Trump's narrative of being targeted and strengthening his support base.
From the editorial, "On that front, it’s good that the city continues to offer testing and vaccination for free, making it now an outlier nationally. Yet these tools are only as good as their utilization, so it’s on everyone to do their part. No one likes getting sick, after all."
The absence of Trump gave other GOP candidates a chance in the debate. Ramaswamy's attention-seeking, DeSantis' stabilization, and Pence/Haley's performances stood out, but finding a Trump alternative remains uncertain in a Trump-critical general electorate.
American Opinion: Your clothes are polluting the environment with microplastics. Can washing machines help?
Microplastic pollution from clothing is a growing concern. Synthetic textiles shed microfibers that contaminate water and air, posing health risks. Filtering systems in washing machines and legislation like AB 1628 in California aim to mitigate the issue, but challenges remain. Transitioning to natural fibers could provide a long-term solution.
The vast majority of Minnesota's police officers, sheriff's deputies and state troopers are good people who work very hard at a very difficult, often dangerous job.
President Joe Biden's unwavering love for his troubled son Hunter is a testament to his character. Despite public challenges, Biden's loyalty and empathy as a parent shine through, proving that even leaders are defined by their family's trials and their commitment to them.
An afternoon without internet reminded Jenny Schlecht of the utility's importance to rural life.
“As our mother’s health has declined, we have come to depend on the loving care given to her by the staff of the care facility to which she has moved,” columnist Devlyn Brooks writes
From the editorial: "The speech followed a march from the Washington Monument to the Lincoln Memorial, ... a march serenaded with the songs of Joan Baez and Duluth native Bob Dylan."
