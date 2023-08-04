Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Cartoons

Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 4, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Adam Zyglis draws on the persistence of climate change deniers.

Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 4, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Adam Zyglis draws on the persistence of climate change deniers.
Adam Zyglis / Cagle Cartoons
Today at 12:53 PM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Adam Zyglis . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

More Cartoonists' Opinions:

More cartoons:
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 4, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 4, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Rick McKee draws on the Jan. 6 indictments against former president Donald Trump.
7h ago
Bonus cartoon for Aug. 3, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 3, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Randall Enos draws on the death of actor Paul Reubens, who played Pee-Wee Herman.
23h ago
 · 
By  Randall Enos
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 3, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 3, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Pat Bagley draws on Bidenomics upturn vs Republican criticism.
1d ago
 · 
By  Pat Bagley / Calge Cartoons
Bonus cartoon for Aug. 2, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 2, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Steve Benson draws on the extreme heat in the southwest United States.
2d ago
 · 
By  Steve Benson / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 2, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 2, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on the rebranding of the social media X, formerly known as Twitter.
2d ago
 · 
By  Dave Whamond / Cagle Cartoons
Bonus cartoon for Aug. 1, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 1, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Monte Wolverton draws on the late summer rise of COVID in the United States.
2d ago
 · 
By  Monte Wolverton / Cagle Cartoons
080123.op.wct.toon1.Trump vs Nixon.jpg
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 1, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on Donald Trump's comparison to Richard Nixon.
3d ago
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 31, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 31, 2023
Editorial cartoon Bruce Plante draws on the pending indictments storms facing Donald Trump.
4d ago
 · 
By  Bruce Plante
Editorial cartoon for July 31, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 31, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Chris Britt draws on the aging challenges facing Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Ca., and Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
4d ago
 · 
By  Chris Britt
Bonus cartoon for July 29, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 29, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Christopher Weyant draws on the declining inflation in the United States.
6d ago
 · 
By  Christopher Weyant
More opinion content:
OPED-CARTER-COLUMN-GET
Columns
Stephen L. Carter: Indicted populists have a history of staying in office
Bloomberg columnist Stephen Carter discusses the history of indicted populists staying in office by appealing to their supporters' sense of grievance and framing legal troubles as "us-versus-them" dynamics, drawing parallels to former President Donald Trump's ability to maintain popularity despite legal challenges.
3h ago
 · 
By  Stephen L. Carter / Bloomberg Opinion
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Nature lets us get close to God
"If that is where you find your peace, where your faith is buoyed, where you hear God speaking to you, then I can get behind it. No need to feel ashamed around me if that feels like church to you!"
3h ago
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Former U.S. President Trump charged in U.S. special counsel probe in efforts to overturn 2020 election
Editorials
American Opinion: Trying to overturn an election must have consequences, even for former presidents
This American Opinion editorial discusses the criminal indictment of former President Donald Trump for attempting to overturn the 2020 election and emphasizes the need for consequences for such actions, including barring him from holding office in the future.
7h ago
 · 
By  Los Angeles Times Editorial Board
IMG_6048.JPG
Columns
Dinner on the Prairie shines near Minot, North Dakota
Katie Pinke participated in a Dinner on the Prairie event that connected agriculture to consumers and found a lot of meaning in the evening.
7h ago
 · 
By  Katie Pinke
Young people and smokey skies
Columns
Linnea Hjelm: Young people deserve a seat at the table
Linnea Hjelm's commentary advocates for participatory approaches and inclusivity in decision-making processes, highlighting the need to invite young people to the table, considering their perspectives, and utilizing their expertise to address the myriad crises faced by society.
1d ago
 · 
By  Linnea Hjelm / Progressive Perspectives
Barbie actor
Columns
Naomi Ishisaka: Sinéad O'Connor, Taylor Swift, 'Barbie': A seismic shift for women
Columnist Naomi Ishisaka discusses a seismic shift for women in pop culture, highlighting the feminist approach of the "Barbie" movie, Taylor Swift's empowerment through her music, and the legacy of Sinéad O'Connor as a beacon for what is possible for women in the industry.
1d ago
 · 
By  Naomi Ishisaka / The Seattle Times
UPS driver
Editorials
American Opinion: Contract out for delivery: As Teamsters reach UPS deal, summer of labor rolls on
The editorial discusses the Teamsters' labor agreement with UPS, highlighting their successful negotiation for air conditioning in delivery vans and the ongoing challenges in addressing pay, benefits, and job stability, which may lead to potential strikes amidst a larger trend of labor activism.
1d ago
 · 
By  New York Daily News Editorial Board
Stubborn politicians
Columns
Megan Rawlins Woods: Are your elected officials principled or stubborn?
Columnist Megan Rawlins Woods discusses the need to distinguish between principled stands and stubborn, egotistical obstructionism among elected officials and emphasizes the importance of governing together, seeking common ground, and respecting different perspectives to foster a healthier democracy.
2d ago
 · 
By  Megan Rawlins Woods / The Fulcrum
Winona LaDuke
Columns
LaDuke: I don't want to see the 'last' one
"I’m opposed to extinction. ... I’m going to work with fellow humans and do my best to make sure there are more to come."
2d ago
 · 
By  Winona LaDuke
Migrant attempt to surrender to offcials in Eagle Pass
Columns
Susan Estrich: Sending 23 adults and 13 children from Texas. Why?
Columnist Susan Estrich criticizes Texas Governor Abbott's political actions, using 36 asylum seekers as pawns for his agenda, highlighting the inhumane treatment and lack of compassion in dealing with immigration issues.
2d ago
 · 
By  Susan Estrich

What To Read Next
Editorial cartoon for July 29, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 29, 2023
6d ago
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for July 28, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 28, 2023
Jul 28
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 28, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 28, 2023
Jul 27
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers return with a victory
15h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
KRA Speedway, 080323.003.jpg
Sports
Auto racing: Two local racers earn a victory at KRA Speedway
15h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball: NLS Twins walk off Willmar Rails in Region 4C opener
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Great Plains All-Star Game ends in a tie
2d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne