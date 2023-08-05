Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Cartoons

Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug 5, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on the Hunter Biden investigation.

Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 5, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on the Hunter Biden investigation.
Dick Wright / Cagle Cartoons
By Dick Wright
Today at 11:58 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Dick Wright . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

More Cartoonists' Opinions:

More cartoons:
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 5, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 5, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Pat Byrnes draws on Mike Pence's opinion that no one should put themself over the U.S. Constitution.
8h ago
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 4, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 4, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Adam Zyglis draws on the persistence of climate change deniers.
1d ago
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 4, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 4, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Rick McKee draws on the Jan. 6 indictments against former president Donald Trump.
1d ago
Bonus cartoon for Aug. 3, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 3, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Randall Enos draws on the death of actor Paul Reubens, who played Pee-Wee Herman.
1d ago
 · 
By  Randall Enos
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 3, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 3, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Pat Bagley draws on Bidenomics upturn vs Republican criticism.
2d ago
 · 
By  Pat Bagley / Calge Cartoons
Bonus cartoon for Aug. 2, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 2, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Steve Benson draws on the extreme heat in the southwest United States.
3d ago
 · 
By  Steve Benson / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 2, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 2, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on the rebranding of the social media X, formerly known as Twitter.
3d ago
 · 
By  Dave Whamond / Cagle Cartoons
Bonus cartoon for Aug. 1, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 1, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Monte Wolverton draws on the late summer rise of COVID in the United States.
3d ago
 · 
By  Monte Wolverton / Cagle Cartoons
080123.op.wct.toon1.Trump vs Nixon.jpg
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 1, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on Donald Trump's comparison to Richard Nixon.
4d ago
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 31, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 31, 2023
Editorial cartoon Bruce Plante draws on the pending indictments storms facing Donald Trump.
5d ago
 · 
By  Bruce Plante
More opinion content:
Former U.S. President Donald Trump faces charges at federal court in Washington
Columns
Harry Litman: Trump is facing his most important indictment yet — and nearly insurmountable odds at trial
Columnist Harry Litman write that the indictment of former President Donald Trump in federal court initiates the most significant case in U.S. history, with charges related to obstructing the peaceful transfer of power and constitutional rule, leading to nearly insurmountable odds for Trump at trial.
1h ago
 · 
By  Harry Litman / Los Angeles Times
Doug Loon.jpg
Columns
Doug Loon: Unbridled spending won't result in another 'Minnesota miracle'
From the column: "The impact of this legislative session goes beyond slowing the economy. We face a potential exodus of businesses and lost capital."
5h ago
 · 
By  Doug Loon
080323.op.dnt.edittoon.jpg
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Legal weed means more danger on Minnesota highways
From the editorial: "Removing motorists posing a danger as a result of cannabis use will be a spotty proposition at best."
6h ago
 · 
By  Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board
OPED-CARTER-COLUMN-GET
Columns
Stephen L. Carter: Indicted populists have a history of staying in office
Bloomberg columnist Stephen Carter discusses the history of indicted populists staying in office by appealing to their supporters' sense of grievance and framing legal troubles as "us-versus-them" dynamics, drawing parallels to former President Donald Trump's ability to maintain popularity despite legal challenges.
1d ago
 · 
By  Stephen L. Carter / Bloomberg Opinion
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Nature lets us get close to God
"If that is where you find your peace, where your faith is buoyed, where you hear God speaking to you, then I can get behind it. No need to feel ashamed around me if that feels like church to you!"
1d ago
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Former U.S. President Trump charged in U.S. special counsel probe in efforts to overturn 2020 election
Editorials
American Opinion: Trying to overturn an election must have consequences, even for former presidents
This American Opinion editorial discusses the criminal indictment of former President Donald Trump for attempting to overturn the 2020 election and emphasizes the need for consequences for such actions, including barring him from holding office in the future.
1d ago
 · 
By  Los Angeles Times Editorial Board
IMG_6048.JPG
Columns
Dinner on the Prairie shines near Minot, North Dakota
Katie Pinke participated in a Dinner on the Prairie event that connected agriculture to consumers and found a lot of meaning in the evening.
1d ago
 · 
By  Katie Pinke
Young people and smokey skies
Columns
Linnea Hjelm: Young people deserve a seat at the table
Linnea Hjelm's commentary advocates for participatory approaches and inclusivity in decision-making processes, highlighting the need to invite young people to the table, considering their perspectives, and utilizing their expertise to address the myriad crises faced by society.
1d ago
 · 
By  Linnea Hjelm / Progressive Perspectives
Barbie actor
Columns
Naomi Ishisaka: Sinéad O'Connor, Taylor Swift, 'Barbie': A seismic shift for women
Columnist Naomi Ishisaka discusses a seismic shift for women in pop culture, highlighting the feminist approach of the "Barbie" movie, Taylor Swift's empowerment through her music, and the legacy of Sinéad O'Connor as a beacon for what is possible for women in the industry.
2d ago
 · 
By  Naomi Ishisaka / The Seattle Times
UPS driver
Editorials
American Opinion: Contract out for delivery: As Teamsters reach UPS deal, summer of labor rolls on
The editorial discusses the Teamsters' labor agreement with UPS, highlighting their successful negotiation for air conditioning in delivery vans and the ongoing challenges in addressing pay, benefits, and job stability, which may lead to potential strikes amidst a larger trend of labor activism.
2d ago
 · 
By  New York Daily News Editorial Board

What To Read Next
Editorial cartoon for July 31, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 31, 2023
5d ago
 · 
By  Chris Britt
Bonus cartoon for July 29, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 29, 2023
Jul 29
 · 
By  Christopher Weyant
Editorial cartoon for July 29, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 29, 2023
Jul 29
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Louis Williams IV, known as "Blue Lou," watches a play at home plate in a 14U softball game between BOLD and Willmar/New London-Spicer on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Lake Lillian.
Sports
Flippin' out for Blue Lou
6h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Granite Falls' Jacob Peterson reaches home to score the game's first run during a Division II Junior American Legion Baseball State Baseball Tournament quarterfinal game against Rushford on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 at Richter Field in Granite Falls.
Sports
State junior Legion baseball roundup: Granite Falls rolls past Rushford
15h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Montevideo pitcher Griffin Epema lines up a throw during a Division II Junior American Legion State Baseball Tournament quarterfinal game against Parkers Prairie on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 at Richter Field in Granite Falls.
Sports
State junior Legion baseball: Montevideo mounts a comeback
16h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
WCT.LOGO.YMCA.jpg
Sports
Tribune notebook: Local athletes set to compete at Minnesota Senior Games
21h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne