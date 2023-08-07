Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 7, 2023
Cartoonist Pat Bagley draws on the threat of Vladimar Putin.
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Pat Bagley . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .
More Cartoonists' Opinions:
Editorial cartoonist Rivers draws on Mike Pence's presidential aspirations.
Editorial cartoon Jeff Koterba draws on the status of the U.S. recession.
Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on the Hunter Biden investigation.
Editorial cartoonist Pat Byrnes draws on Mike Pence's opinion that no one should put themself over the U.S. Constitution.
Editorial cartoonist Adam Zyglis draws on the persistence of climate change deniers.
Editorial cartoonist Rick McKee draws on the Jan. 6 indictments against former president Donald Trump.
Editorial cartoonist Randall Enos draws on the death of actor Paul Reubens, who played Pee-Wee Herman.
Editorial cartoonist Pat Bagley draws on Bidenomics upturn vs Republican criticism.
Editorial cartoonist Steve Benson draws on the extreme heat in the southwest United States.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on the rebranding of the social media X, formerly known as Twitter.
Columnist Froma Harrop highlights the alarming issue of scams targeting elderly people, resulting in significant financial losses and emotional distress, with perpetrators exploiting various means, including phone calls, false charities, and family members.
Columnist Ruben Navarrette discusses the third indictment against former President Donald Trump, accusing him of trying to destroy democracy after losing the 2020 election, and expresses concern that despite legal problems, Trump's support from Republican voters might actually intensify, potentially aiding his return to the White House.
This American Opinion editorial discusses how Canada's new work permit program targeting U.S.-based knowledge workers is attracting skilled foreign workers away from the U.S. due to its dysfunctional immigration system, causing economic consequences and urging President Joe Biden to address the issue.
From the time I was a child growing up on the farm, I’ve used twine for a variety of things besides for baling hay and straw.
Harry Litman: Trump is facing his most important indictment yet — and nearly insurmountable odds at trial
Columnist Harry Litman write that the indictment of former President Donald Trump in federal court initiates the most significant case in U.S. history, with charges related to obstructing the peaceful transfer of power and constitutional rule, leading to nearly insurmountable odds for Trump at trial.
From the column: "The impact of this legislative session goes beyond slowing the economy. We face a potential exodus of businesses and lost capital."
From the editorial: "Removing motorists posing a danger as a result of cannabis use will be a spotty proposition at best."
Bloomberg columnist Stephen Carter discusses the history of indicted populists staying in office by appealing to their supporters' sense of grievance and framing legal troubles as "us-versus-them" dynamics, drawing parallels to former President Donald Trump's ability to maintain popularity despite legal challenges.
"If that is where you find your peace, where your faith is buoyed, where you hear God speaking to you, then I can get behind it. No need to feel ashamed around me if that feels like church to you!"
ADVERTISEMENT