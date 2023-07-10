Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 10, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the pending fight between the CEO's of Facebook and Twitter.

Dave Granlund
Dave Granlund
By Dave Granlund
Today at 12:20 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of cartoonist Dave Granlund. Send feedback to: <a href="mailto:cartoons@wctrib.com?subject=Cartoon Feedback">cartoons@wctrib.com</a>.

Dave Granlund
By Dave Granlund
Dave Granlund is a Minnesota-based editorial cartoonist.

Granlund's cartoons have appeared in the West Central Tribune, New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Christian Science Monitor and Newsweek.

His cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons, Inc.
