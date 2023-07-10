Bonus editorial cartoon for July 10, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the pending fight between the CEO's of Facebook and Twitter.
This cartoon is the opinion of cartoonist Dave Granlund. Send feedback to: <a href="mailto:cartoons@wctrib.com?subject=Cartoon Feedback">cartoons@wctrib.com</a>.
From the commentary, "... A new generation is learning that they hold their fate in their hands and they have the power and the responsibility to control it. Passivity is not an option. Politics is essential. This was not our choice. The choice was made for us. ..."
From the commentary, "Anyone following the economic news coming from the Biden administration lately probably feels like Dorothy meeting the Wizard of Oz. Whether it’s data being revised from good to bad, the manipulation of statistics or indefensible exaggerations, the White House’s economic record is less impressive than it first appears."
From the editorial, "Beware false claims, as well as political messages dressed up as opinion polls."
From the commentary: "Taxpayers — and future borrowers — can breathe a sigh of relief after the Supreme Court’s decision."
From the commentary: "Call them conservative liberals, if you want. They are really moderates. The cities need their pragmatism to keep the gears turning. Actually, the country does as well."
From the commentary: "... Many universities have been moving away from reliance on standardized test scores and ranking systems that are based on them because, among other things, of the cultural biases that are inherent in them."
From the editorial: Race-conscious admissions are over at UNC-Chapel Hill and across the nation, but the efforts by universities to find ways to ensure that minorities have access to top universities must continue.
"For some reason, we tend to believe that Jesus is always on our side. But, is he? … Our scriptures tell us differently."
