Opinion Cartoons

Bonus editorial cartoon for July 14, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Emad Hajjaj draws on U.S. and Turkey relations.

Editorial cartoonist Emad Hajjaj draws on U.S. and Turkey relations.
Emad Hajjaj / Cagle Cartoons<br/><br/>
Today at 1:20 PM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Emad Hajjaj . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

Jul 7
Heat collapse
Columns
F.D. Flam: How much heat can the human body stand?
From the commentary, "Heat has been killing people for decades — especially in cities acting as heat islands. As the Earth gets hotter, that will put more pressure on city officials to embrace heat warning systems, public cooling centers and science-based regulations aimed at preventing heat from killing us."
3h ago
 · 
By  F.D. Flam / Bloomberg Opinion
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: A faithful servant in passing
"Jonathan was radiant, ever-curious and intensely passionate about the people, animals and the things which he loved."
4h ago
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Extreme weather
Editorials
American Opinion: Looking for shelter from extreme weather? Try a voting booth
From the editorial, "However, many GOP leaders continue to spread misinformation about climate change with help from Fox News. Trump called climate change a hoax, joked that rising sea levels will result in more beachfront property, and continues to spew lies."
8h ago
 · 
By  The Philadelphia Inquirer Editorial Board
META
Columns
Nolan Finley: Stop feeding the Meta monster
From the commentary:
1d ago
 · 
By  Nolan Finley / The Detroit News
OPED-MCMANUS-COLUMN-GET
Columns
Doyle McManus: How 'Bidenomics' looks now isn't what matters. It's how voters view it in a year that counts
From the commentary, "What matters isn't how Bidenomics looks now, it's how it looks a year from now, when voters are making up their minds."
1d ago
 · 
By  Doyle McManus / Los Angeles Times
OP-ED-NATO-UKRAINE-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
American Opinion: It’s not the right time to admit Ukraine to NATO
From the editorial:
1d ago
 · 
By  Los Angeles Times Editorial Board
Bonus editorial cartoon 071223 - Climate
Columns
Steve Molenaar: Fixing the climate for our earth's sake
From the commentary, "Climate change is too big to be solved only by individual actions like driving less, eating less meat, or planting a tree. The average American releases about 16 tons GtCO2 annually, while global emissions are 42,200,000,000 tons. Individual efforts are woefully inadequate. We need bold leadership from the U.S. Congress, our state legislatures, and local city councils. Think of your own government representatives."
2d ago
 · 
By  Steve Molenaar / Willmar Area Climate Action Group
Loneliness
Editorials
American Opinion: US surgeon general takes aim at the toll inflicted by loneliness and isolation
From the editorial, "And so do individuals. Each of us should make more effort to put down that phone or walk away from that computer and spend time talking with and listening to friends, family and new acquaintances. The problem is serious, and the need is urgent."
2d ago
 · 
By  The Virginian-Pilot Editorial Board
Liquid restrictions
Columns
Sheldon H. Jacobson: Should the TSA end the 3-ounce liquid restriction?
From the commentary: What the U.K. policy change is doing is pushing other countries to reexamine their liquid policy. The question is not whether a new policy is needed, but when and for whom a new policy should be instituted.
3d ago
 · 
By  Sheldon H. Jacobson / Chicago Tribune
Social Media
Editorials
American Opinion: Government should not suppress speech on social media. The price is always too high
From the editorial: Much as we would like to believe otherwise, there is not one “science” to trust. And, as was the case during COVID-19, if authorities try to suppress dissent, it tends merely to embolden it. In a free society, people have to be able to hear all sides, judge who they think can be trusted for themselves and navigate the free marketplace of ideas. Such is the choice Americans made long ago.
3d ago
 · 
By  Chicago Tribune Editorial Board

