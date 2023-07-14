Bonus editorial cartoon for July 14, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Emad Hajjaj draws on U.S. and Turkey relations.
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Emad Hajjaj .
Editorial cartoonist John Darkow draws on the deniers of global warming.
Editorial cartoonist R.J. Matson draws on the new social media Thread's inroads into Twitter's world.
Editorial cartoonist Jeff Koterba draws on NATO's improving strength against Russia's Vladimir Putin.
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on the fizzling start to Ron DeSantis' 2024 campaign for president.
Editorial John Darkow draws on climate change in the world.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the pending fight between the CEO's of Facebook and Twitter.
Edition cartoonist R.J. Matson draws on concerns about the hottest day in the world ever.
Editorial cartoonist Kevin Siers draws on the gun violence of July 4th.
Editorial cartoonist Jeff Koterba draws on the prospect of the presidential race in 2024.
From the commentary, "Heat has been killing people for decades — especially in cities acting as heat islands. As the Earth gets hotter, that will put more pressure on city officials to embrace heat warning systems, public cooling centers and science-based regulations aimed at preventing heat from killing us."
"Jonathan was radiant, ever-curious and intensely passionate about the people, animals and the things which he loved."
From the editorial, "However, many GOP leaders continue to spread misinformation about climate change with help from Fox News. Trump called climate change a hoax, joked that rising sea levels will result in more beachfront property, and continues to spew lies."
Doyle McManus: How 'Bidenomics' looks now isn't what matters. It's how voters view it in a year that counts
From the commentary, "What matters isn't how Bidenomics looks now, it's how it looks a year from now, when voters are making up their minds."
From the commentary, "Climate change is too big to be solved only by individual actions like driving less, eating less meat, or planting a tree. The average American releases about 16 tons GtCO2 annually, while global emissions are 42,200,000,000 tons. Individual efforts are woefully inadequate. We need bold leadership from the U.S. Congress, our state legislatures, and local city councils. Think of your own government representatives."
From the editorial, "And so do individuals. Each of us should make more effort to put down that phone or walk away from that computer and spend time talking with and listening to friends, family and new acquaintances. The problem is serious, and the need is urgent."
From the commentary: What the U.K. policy change is doing is pushing other countries to reexamine their liquid policy. The question is not whether a new policy is needed, but when and for whom a new policy should be instituted.
American Opinion: Government should not suppress speech on social media. The price is always too high
From the editorial: Much as we would like to believe otherwise, there is not one “science” to trust. And, as was the case during COVID-19, if authorities try to suppress dissent, it tends merely to embolden it. In a free society, people have to be able to hear all sides, judge who they think can be trusted for themselves and navigate the free marketplace of ideas. Such is the choice Americans made long ago.
