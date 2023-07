Bonus editorial cartoon for July 14, 2023

From the editorial: Much as we would like to believe otherwise, there is not one โ€œscienceโ€ to trust. And, as was the case during COVID-19, if authorities try to suppress dissent, it tends merely to embolden it. In a free society, people have to be able to hear all sides, judge who they think can be trusted for themselves and navigate the free marketplace of ideas. Such is the choice Americans made long ago.